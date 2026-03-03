Last month, the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors made a trade involving Kristaps Porzingis and Jonathan Kuminga, which looked questionable for both sides, but more so for the Warriors. The reasoning behind this trade being questionable for both sides is that neither player had played much this season, and both teams were going to see which one gave up too soon.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eqNWwCupEZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Who won the trade?

Since the trade happened, we have gotten the answer to the question: the Hawks have seen the young rising talent in action, while on the Warriors' end, they haven't seen Porzingis play in more than one game since last month. Since playing in that game, Porzingis has missed his fifth straight game with a mysterious illness that has been following him on and off since his time in Boston two years ago and in Atlanta.

Kuminga, on the other hand, has played in three games so far and has looked like the player that the Warriors were hesitant to move off all along. In three games with Atlanta, Kuminga has averaged 21.3 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and nearly two steals, on an efficient 67% shooting from the field, 55% from three-point range, and 77% from the free-throw line.

For Porzingis, in his one start with the Warriors, he finished with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, and one block on 55% shooting from the field and 40% from three-point range in 17 minutes. While this was a highly efficient performance and what the Warriors were looking for in terms of production, the question over the last few years with Porzingis has been health. The Warriors are in a closing championship window and are looking closer to a rebuild by the day, but they still have high hopes of competing, which is why they traded for Porzingis.

Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made headlines for some comments that he made about Porzingis, and an illness that he would eventually walk back after a rough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

"I read about the POTS diagnosis and called the Hawks general manger, Onsi Saleh. He's a good friend of mine, and I said 'Is this POTS story real? He said it's actually not POTS. That was some misinformation that was out there."

After these comments were made on a Bay Area radio show, Kerr would apologize for making this conversation public and would walk back his comments after Saturday's loss.

"It was a stupid mistake by me to talk about something I'm not qualified to talk about, even trying to discuss the diagnosis, that was a mistake. I need to leave that to professionals.

I can't really say anything more on it, it's a medical issue way beyond my capabilities of explaining anything. He's sick. He won't play. We will keep monitoring him."

While it is safe to say things are still early, we have to be realistic about the situation at hand. The Hawks are clearly rebuilding in a post-Trae Young era and are still looking to remain competitive. The Warriors are still hoping to compete in a stacked Western Conference for a chance at a title, despite an aging roster that is lacking in talent. Kuminga is 23 and a longer-term experiment with clear upside, while Porzingis is 30 and has All-Star talent, but can't stay healthy enough to show it, which is why he is on an expiring contract with a low market value.

“Thank you Warriors” chants from Atlanta’s 404 Crew while Jonathan Kuminga shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/SekcbbxaqJ — Zach Langley (@ZachLangleyNBA) March 1, 2026

In the end, both teams are on two different trajectories, with the Hawks having multiple promising first-round draft picks on the roster and actual draft picks that they can use in the upcoming draft while gaining postseason experience. The Warriors will likely be in rebuild mode within the next few seasons, if they aren't able to land Giannis Antetokounmpo or another star in the near future.

Either way, the Hawks would probably, by most people's standards, be in a better position long-term than the Warriors, but time will tell.