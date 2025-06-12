Trae Young Fires Back At Report Of Knicks Attempting to Hire Quin Snyder
The New York Knicks made the questionable move to fire coach Tom Thibodeau after the team lost the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. After a largely successful run for Thibodeau, who were the Knicks going to get that would be better right away? There have been multiple reports that the Knicks have requested to interview current head coaches such as Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, Rockers head coach Ime Udoka, and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. You can now throw Hawks head coach Quin Snyder's name into that group as well, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the Knicks requested to interview Snyder, but were firmly denied.
Shortly afterward on social media, Hawks superstar Trae Young gave his reaction to Charania's report:
This is not the first time that Young has trolled the Knicks on social media this offseason.
Most will remember Young beating the Knicks in five games in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, but he had a memorable moment in the Garden this year. After beating the Knicks in the Emirates NBA Cup, Young hit a signature celebration to celebrate the team's win and earned trip to Vegas for the semifinals.
After the game, Jalen Brunson was asked about Young celebrating on the Knicks logo and he had a short answer.
"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that"
Snyder has spent three seasons in Atlanta (arrived in February 2023 so only two full seasons) and has an 86-99 record. Atlanta is regarded as having one of the best young cores in the Eastern Conference with Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson, and in a weakened Eastern Conference, this team is set for a real playoff push if they stay healthy next season. They have financial flexibility and two first-round picks as well, making their offseason even more interesting. While the record might not completely reflect it, Snyder has done a pretty solid job with the Hawks and has a real relationship with Young, which has been critical for the franchise. Next year though, there might be some pressure on Snyder to deliver on some results, as the Hawks have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA play-in tournament.