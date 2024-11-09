Trae Young Gives Shoutout to Georgia Tech After Their Huge Win Over No. 4 Miami
What a day it was in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech welcomed in No. 4 Miami, who entered the game with a 9-0 record, but they are leaving Atlanta with their first loss of the season. The Yellow Jackets pulled the upset and afterward, they received a shoutout from Atlanta's own Trae Young.
Georgia Tech knocked off No. 4 Miami behind a strong running game, great defense, and the ability to get Miami off the field on 3rd and 4th down. Miami came into the day No. 1 in various offensive categories, including 3rd down offense, but Tyler Santucci's defense came up big. Quarterback Haynes King came back from his injury to lead a ground attack that totaled 278 yards on 48 carries and the defense bottled up Heisman contender Cam Ward and sacked him three times. Georgia Tech was able to execute in the red zone, going 4-5 on their attempts (the only miss was the kneel down at the end) and held Miami to 1-2. The Yellow Jackets made the plays when it mattered and got one of the biggest upsets of the season.
This win also makes Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season, the first time that has happened since 2013-2014. It is the first win over a top-five opponent since they beat Virginia Tech in 2009 and this win now makes Brent Key 6-1 against ranked ACC teams.
King was the leading rusher for Georgia Tech in this game, carrying the ball 20 times for 93 yards. Jamal Haynes had 83 yards on the opening drive, but exited the game and never returned. His status is going to be worth monitoring going forward.
The Yellow Jackets defense gave up some yards, but was able to make the plays when it mattered. Miami totaled over 400 yards, but Georgia Tech held them to 3-10 on third down and 1-4 on fourth down. Ward finished with 348 yards passing on 25-39 attempts and three touchdowns. Georgia Tech held Miami to 88 yards on 24 carries.
The Hawks have a big game of their own tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m ET.