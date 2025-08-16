Trae Young Hits The Studio With Quavo: Atlanta's Finest Working On Something Special
Whenever Trae Young and Quavo get together, it is nothing short of remarkable. We usually see them together after a Hawks win or a night out in Atlanta, and sometimes in the studio, but we never actually see them work on an actual song. This time, however, things have changed as the two have blurred the lines with basketball and hip-hop, as Young helped get on a song with Quavo for the first time. This was featured on the Billboard show presented by T-Mobile called "Switching Stages," where notable athletes and musicians step into each other's worlds to blend the two professions together.
In Atlanta, Young has been very influential in the sports scene and the community as he has inspired many kids in the area with his play on the court. Off the court, he has donated money to charity and done work in the community to help give back to the city of Atlanta, and the same goes for Quavo, who is an Atlanta legend due to his work with the Migos and solo career. Quavo is also known for his fashion and passion for sports in Atlanta, as well as Young, who is known to pop out at different sporting events in Atlanta.
Both Quavo and Young are regarded as prominent faces in Atlanta culture, and this was evident in the studio session, as they came together to make a song about representing the city of Atlanta. When Young stepped into the booth, however, you could tell at first he wasn't used to it, but after a few tries, he sounded good. In the song, Young did the adlibs, which are short phrases or short background words that add energy or emphasize certain moments in a song. Young did so well that it led to Quavo leaving him on the song and looking to get another Atlanta artist to finish the open verse for the song, as he named 2 Chainz as a potential candidate.
The link-up between Young and Quavo wouldn't be the first time we've seen NBA players rap, as Damian Lillard, Shaq, and Allen Iverson have all been known to rap, but it would be the first time that it's happened in Atlanta. The collaboration reflects the city of Atlanta's identity, as the city is known for both its sports and music scenes, which have helped shape many successful careers. Fans have been talking about it on social media, and Young himself took to Instagram to post about the studio session with Quavo. Ironically, Atlanta fans took this as a way to speculate that Young would not be leaving the Hawks and that it was a way to show his love for the city he plays for.
The two would also go on to play "Horse" with one another, and this was also a fun encounter to watch, as Quavo is also known to be a good basketball player. Quavo played sports in high school and had dreams of playing at the University of Georgia before he started a rap career, which is another reason why he and Young are close.
Whether or not the whole song comes out, the main takeaway from this is that the city of Atlanta can bring the two professions it's known for together and make a fun moment out of it. And for Hawks fans, this could provide a moment of relief and excitement as Trae Young showed he still has his joy in representing the city of Atlanta in a song that he believes could be "A Hit".