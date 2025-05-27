Trae Young Responds To Ridiculous Take From NBA Veteran
Ridiculous takes and opinions are not uncommon in the NBA media world, but there are some that are worse than others. The most recent one comes from NBA veteran Marcus Morris, who gave as inaccurate of a take as you can give about Trae Young.
On ESPN's First Take this morning, Morris made the claim to hosts Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith that there are not a lot of point guards in the NBA anymore and when Perkins brought up Young, this is what Morris said in response:
"Trae Young is a good player, he is a good player in this league. He just started passing the ball, he was shooting three pointers all the time."
While this was Young's first season in leading the league in assists, there is not a player in the NBA who has more assists than Trae Young since he came into the league.
Young responded on social media shortly after:
Young has a career 44.6% assist percentage and has not averaged fewer than eight assists per game during his NBA career and that came during his rookie season. He has averaged 9.8 assists per game for his career and is one of the best passers and offensive creators in the league. Any assertion that he just started passing this year is completely false.