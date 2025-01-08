Trae Young's Halfcourt Buzzer Beater Lifts The Hawks Past Utah 124-121 and Snaps Atlanta's Three-Game Losing Streak
Freezing temperatures have been sweeping across the city of Atlanta this week and only one explanation makes sense.
Ice Trae was about to have something cooking for the Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks came into Utah on a three-game losing streak and were without their emerging star Jalen Johnson for the third time in the last four games, but the Hawks still had the best player on the floor with Trae Young and he made the difference tonight. Young capped a 24-point, 20 assist game by hitting the game winning shot from halfcourt just seconds after Utah guard Collin Sexton tied the game with a three-pointer of his own. The Hawks needed a win tonight on the road vs one of the NBA's worst teams (who were missing three key players) and Young delivered it for them, even if it was not in the fashion that was expected.
The Hawks had seven players in double-figures tonight vs Utah, including Young. Zacharie Risacher (14), Vit Krejci (13), Clint Capela (18), Dyson Daniels (16), Bogdan Bogdanovic (11), and De'Andre Hunter) all got in double figures and picked up the scoring with Johnson out. Capela, Hunter, and Daniels especially had effective games for the Hawks. Capela shot 9-11 from the field and did a great job of finishing around the rim, not to mention three blocked shots. The Hawks finished the game shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three.
Utah got a great performance from star forward Lauri Markkanen tonight and it nearly got them the win. Markkanen scored 35 points on 8-15 shooting from three point range, but he did miss his last three attempts in the fourth quarter. Sexton scored 24 points for the Jazz and it was also a nice night for Walker Kessler, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. The Jazz had won two straight coming into the game, but the absences of John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George were too much to overcome.
While Utah might be one of the worst teams in the league, this is a big win for the Hawks. They don't play particularly well without Johnson, but managed to steal the win anyway. They wrap up their long road trip with a Thursday night game vs Phoenix, who lost to Charlotte tonight.
Vit Krejci has been starting in place of Johnson in his recent absences and continued that tonight. He started alongside Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Clint Capela. Utah's starting lineup consisted of Isiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Johnny Juzang, and Walker Kessler.
Utah has one of the worst defenses in the NBA and is one of the most turnover prone teams in the league and it showed early on. The Hawks were getting whatever they wanted in the paint and Utah was having trouble holding onto the ball. Atlanta raced out to a 32-17 lead and it looked like they were going to seize control of the game early. Then, Markkanen nailed two threes to cut the lead to nine points and Quin Snyder opted to take a timeout to slow the Utah momentum.
The timeout did not help though. While the Hawks were dominating the game in just about every way, they were getting beat soundly in three-point shooting. After the timeout, former Hawks guard Patty Mills came off the bench and proceeded to hit three three pointers and get Utah right back in the game. After leading by 15, Atlanta only led 36-32 after the first quarter. The Hawks shot 55% from the floor and had 22 points in the paint, but were 3-10 from three. Utah was shooting 46% from the firs quarter and an unbelievable 69% (9-13) from three. Mills and Markkanen both had nine points for the Jazz.
After letting their big lead slip away from them in the first quarter, the Hawks raced out to start the second. They started the quarter on a 14-2 run and led 50-34 when Jazz head coach Will Hardy opted to take a timeout. Utah started the quarter 1-11 from the field.
Much like the first quarter though, the Jazz bounced back and it was thanks to their star player. With Collins, George, and Clarkson out, Markkanen had to do everything for the Jazz tonight and he was up to the task. He kept Utah in the game with his three-point shooting and had 15 points in the third quarter alone. Utah fought all the way back and trailed by only three at the half 65-62.
In the first half, Atlanta shot 49% from the field and 33% from three. They outscored Utah 36-14 in the paint, but the three-point shooting was keeping the Jazz in it. Utah was shooting 42% from the field and 48% from three. Markkanen led all scorers with 24 points. Risacher and Daniels led the Hawks with 11 points.
The third quarter saw both offenses slow down just a bit. It was a close back and forth quarter, but both teams were struggling to shoot the ball and were getting more done at the free throw line. Atlanta was 8-10 from the free throw line in the third quarter, while Utah was 7-8. With time winding down in the third, Atlanta had gone nearly four minutes without making a shot, but Young found Hunter for a three and he nailed it to give Atlanta a 93-89 lead. The Hawks almost added to the total after Garrison Matthews stole the ball, but his shot attempt was no good and Atlanta led 93-89 going into the final quarter.
In the third, Atlanta shot 38% from the field and 33% from three, while Utah shot 33% from the field and 29% from three. After only turning the ball over twice in the first half, the Hawks turned it over six times in the third quarter alone.
The fourth quarter is where things got crazy in Salt Lake City. After the two teams played it close for the first 8.5 minutes of the fourth, Utah finally got the lead back and led 112-110 with 3:32 remaining. The lead did not last long for the Jazz, as Bogdanovic (who was struggling shooting the ball coming into the quarter) hit a big shot to put Atlanta ahead 113-112. Kessler continued to come up big on the glass for Utah and got a putback dunk that gave Utah a 114-113 lead.
Young hit a three on the other end to give the Hawks the lead yet again 116-114. After a Utah miss, Atlanta was called for a three second violation with 2:26 left and the Kessler was fouled and went to the line with a chance to tie the game. He nailed them both and made it 116-116, but the Hawks hit another three-pointer, this time courtesy of Hunter and led 119-116. Another Kessler basket cut the lead to one and then Young missed a shot on the other end. The Jazz had a situation they needed, a chance to take the lead with time winding down. Instead of taking the lead though, Markkanen was called for an offensive foul and the Hawks had the ball.
After a timeout with 20.8 seconds remaining, Utah opted to use their last foul, but there was under ten seconds remaining. Atlanta got the ball to Young and Utah had to foul him. He hit both free throws and the Hawks led 121-118 with under ten seconds remaining. Most assumed the ball would go to Markkanen on the other end, but it was Sexton who opted to control it and with Krejci guarding him, he nailed a three with 2.8 seconds remaining. Atlanta had no timeouts remaining and got the ball quickly to Young and watched him make magic happen to give them the win.