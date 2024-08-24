Trae Young Shouts Out Georgia Tech After the Yellow Jackets Pulled Off A Big Upset vs No. 10 Florida State
College football is now back and the season started off with a bang today. Georgia Tech and Florida State kicked off the new season in Dubline, Ireland and the Yellow Jackets found a way to pull off the upset 24-21 on a last second field goal. Georgia Tech caught the eyes of everyone in this game and a lot of people shared their reactions after the Yellow Jackets won and one of the people that did was Hawks star Trae Young.
Georgia Tech is a program that seems to be trending up with Brent Key as the head coach and they showed it today. Young noticed and gave the major college program in his city a shoutout.
When taking a look at the probable MVP candidates for the upcoming season, you are likely going to read about a lot of familiar names. Can Nikola Jokic win his fourth MVP trophy? Can Luka Doncic finally win an MVP? What about players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jalen Brunson? All of those guys are expected to be in the mix, but could there be a longshot candidate? Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz wrote about some longshot candidates for the upcoming season and mentioned Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young as one possibility:
"The three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points per game and made the All-NBA third team the year before the Hawks acquired Murray. There's no reason to believe that Young won't be among the league's leading scorers once again.
Young and Murray were the only two Hawks who averaged at least 17 points per game last season. The team got younger by swapping out Murray for a trade package featuring Dyson Daniels and selected 19-year-old Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick.
For Atlanta to have a chance to win most nights, more offensive pressure will fall on Young both as a scorer and as a creator. Granted, team success could hurt his MVP chances.
Following a 36-win season, the Hawks don't exactly look better on paper after trading their second-best player for Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and draft picks. Risacher isn't going to make the typical impact of a No. 1 pick, and there's a lot of unproven talent on the roster overall. If Young has this team playing .500 basketball, that's a big accomplishment.
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30 points and 10 assists per game: Russell Westbrook, Tiny Archibald and Oscar Robertson. If Young becomes the fourth this season, that could push him into the MVP mix."