Trae Young Reveals His First Impressions on Hawks No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher
The Hawks are currently battling the San Antonio Spurs in their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League and Atlanta's biggest star is in attendance. Hawks point guard Trae Young was sitting courtside and did an interview with ESPN during the game and there, he shared his first impression of No. 1 overall pick and new teammate Zaccharie Risacher:
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I have been texting him, sending him messages back and forth. He is talented, he is smart, he can make the right reads and I know our coach Quin (Snyder) has told him to be aggressive and I know he has not gotten up as many shots up today as I would like, but he is a smart player and he is going to be really good in this league"
After trading away Dejounte Murray earlier this offseason, the Hawks are set to restructure their roster around Young and one of those pieces is going to be Risacher. Risacher is going to provide the Hawks another player with size and length to help Young on the defensive end. If the first game was any indication, Risacher might be able to help the Hawks out right away.
Now it was not a perfect performance for Risacher and it does not make his Summer League an instant success, but Risacher showed glimpses of why the Hawks spent the No. 1 pick on him. He finished with 18 points on 7-16 shooting and 3-9 from three. I thought Risacher's shooting selection was fine and the fact that he wanted to keep shooting threes was encouraging. Now, Risacher needs to start hitting those at a higher clip, but he should get better looks whenever he gets on the court with Trae Young in the regular season.
This should be an interesting pairing to watch this upcoming season.