Trae Young's All-NBA Selection Complicates Hawks Free Agency Plans

Skip to main content
Trae Young's All-NBA Selection Hurts Hawks Salary Cap

Trae Young's All-NBA Selection Hurts Hawks Salary Cap

Yesterday's price is not today's price.

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday's price is not today's price.

Last night was life-changing for Trae Young and his entire family. The 23-year-old was recognized for his historic season by being voted All-NBA Third Team. Young has started in two All-Star Games, but an All-NBA selection is far more prestigious - and lucrative.

In August 2021, the Atlanta Hawks and Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million contract extension which kicks in during the 2022-23 season. Now that Young has been named to an All-NBA team, it enacts the supermax clause of his contract, netting him an extra $35 million roughly, including $6.1 million more for just next season.

We love to see it. Young secured the bag, thanks to an absolutely bonkers season. He averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in history to lead the NBA in total points and assists.

Not only do I believe Young deserves every last penny of the supermax deal, but his play also warranted a First Team All-NBA selection, not third. The man himself had to calm me down last night on Twitter (good looks, my friend). 

However, if you're Hawks governor Tony Ressler and president Travis Schlenk, last night made their job even more difficult. The Hawks were floating with the luxury tax before Young's selection and are now roughly $3.8 million over the  $149 million threshold. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (right) after the Jazz defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are good friends with mutual respect.

The Hawks have only nine players on the books for next season and have already publicly committed to upgrading the roster this offseason. Over the past two weeks, we have learned there is a high level of interest in two free agents, Deandre Ayton and Zach LaVine. Additionally, Donovan Mitchell, who is already on a contract with the Utah Jazz through the 2025-26 season, is interested in joining the Hawks.

The good news is that Ressler is on the record saying the luxury tax doesn't scare him. That's great because paying a hefty bill is the price of being a championship contender. With the 2022 NBA Draft in June and free agency in July, Atlanta's front office has its work cut out for them. As Young likes to remind us, "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

Recommended For You

Trae Young Discusses Luka, Ben Simmons, & Knicks Fans

Ranking 25 Best Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) kisses his uniform before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.
News

Trae Young's All-NBA Selection Complicates Hawks Free Agency Plans

By Pat Benson10 seconds ago
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waits for play to resume against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Culture

Trae Young Echoes Steve Kerr's Message on Gun Control

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Voted to All-NBA 3rd Team

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) controls a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

New Reporting Links Atlanta Hawks to Deandre Ayton

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (33) reacts on the court against the Miami Heat during the the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena.
News

May 24, 1999: New York Knicks Sweep Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonMay 24, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Trae Young, Sharife Cooper Praise Each Other's Game

By Pat BensonMay 24, 2022
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the State Farm Center.
News

Hawks Work Out Six New NBA Draft Prospects

By Pat BensonMay 23, 2022
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) hugs teammate guard Jamal Crawford (11) in the final seconds of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 100-88.
News

Jamal Crawford Shares Favorite NBA Playoffs Memory

By Pat BensonMay 23, 2022