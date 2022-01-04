What Happened Last Night? Trail Blazers Stun Hawks 136-131

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Trae Young's Historic Performance Not Enough in Portland
    Publish date:

    Trae Young's Historic Performance Not Enough in Portland

    The Hawks are now 16-20.
    Author:

    © Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks are now 16-20.

    Recap

    What if I told you the following? Trae Young set an NBA record of 56 points combined with 14 assists. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum did not play for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks did not play any 10-day hardship players. Yet, they still lost. Because that's what happened late last night in Oregon.

    Only the dubious Hawks defense could put a damper on the amazing night Young had on the court. Anfernee Simmons scored 43 points for the Blazers, while three of his teammates scored 20+ points.

    The Blazers were red hot all night. They shot 52.8% from the field and 43.9% from deep. Besides Young, the Hawks' only source of efficient offense was from Clint Capela. 'The Swiss Bank' scored 22 points (10-10 shooting) and grabbed 11 rebounds. 

    The Hawks had several players back for the first time since entering the NBA Health & Safety Protocols, and their rust was visible. Their bench shot a combined 8-25 (32%). Danilo Gallinari logged 35 of his worst minutes this season. Of course, the team is still dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 (Coach Nate McMillan wasn't even there), but they have to start turning things around ASAP.

    Post-Game Interviews

    After the game, Hawks coach Joe Prunty gave a clear assessment of the game. Listen to the veteran coach in the clip below.

    Trae Young was not impressed with his incredible performance. “I don’t care about nothing besides the fact we lost.” Despite the fact that he leads the NBA in total points scored, he is growing tired of all the losing this season.

    The Hawks next game is Wednesday night in Sacramento against the Kings. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

    Stats

    Hawks Leaders

    Trae Young - 56 PTS, 14 AST

    Clint Capela - 22 PTS, 11 REB

    Kevin Huerter - 18 PTS

    Trail Blazers Leaders

    Anfernee Simons - 43 PTS, 7 AST

    Norman Powell - 26 PTS, 6 REB

    Nassir Little - 22 PTS, 9 REB

    Recommended For You

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center.
    News

    What Happened Last Night? Trail Blazers Stun Hawks 136-131

    56 seconds ago
    Joe Prunty Coaching Hawks Against Trail Blazers
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Name Joe Prunty Acting Head Coach

    16 hours ago
    Onyeka Okongwu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, 2021.
    News

    Onyeka Okongwu Details Scary COVID-19 Situation

    17 hours ago
    Danilo Gallinari gets a special tattoo to remember the 2020 Summer Olympics.
    News

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Olympics Tattoo

    21 hours ago
    The Portland Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on January 2, 2022.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Information

    22 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on January 2, 2022.
    News

    Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Keep Portland Weird

    22 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to forward Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Health & Safety Protocols Update

    Jan 2, 2022
    Lance Stephenson's contract with Atlanta Hawks has expired.
    News

    Lance Stephenson Out of Atlanta

    Jan 1, 2022