What Happened Last Night? Trail Blazers Stun Hawks 136-131

Recap

What if I told you the following? Trae Young set an NBA record of 56 points combined with 14 assists. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum did not play for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks did not play any 10-day hardship players. Yet, they still lost. Because that's what happened late last night in Oregon.

Only the dubious Hawks defense could put a damper on the amazing night Young had on the court. Anfernee Simmons scored 43 points for the Blazers, while three of his teammates scored 20+ points.

The Blazers were red hot all night. They shot 52.8% from the field and 43.9% from deep. Besides Young, the Hawks' only source of efficient offense was from Clint Capela. 'The Swiss Bank' scored 22 points (10-10 shooting) and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Hawks had several players back for the first time since entering the NBA Health & Safety Protocols, and their rust was visible. Their bench shot a combined 8-25 (32%). Danilo Gallinari logged 35 of his worst minutes this season. Of course, the team is still dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 (Coach Nate McMillan wasn't even there), but they have to start turning things around ASAP.

Post-Game Interviews

After the game, Hawks coach Joe Prunty gave a clear assessment of the game. Listen to the veteran coach in the clip below.

Trae Young was not impressed with his incredible performance. “I don’t care about nothing besides the fact we lost.” Despite the fact that he leads the NBA in total points scored, he is growing tired of all the losing this season.

The Hawks next game is Wednesday night in Sacramento against the Kings. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 56 PTS, 14 AST

Clint Capela - 22 PTS, 11 REB

Kevin Huerter - 18 PTS

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons - 43 PTS, 7 AST

Norman Powell - 26 PTS, 6 REB

Nassir Little - 22 PTS, 9 REB

