Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

Watch Kyle Lowry Attempt to Bully De'Andre Hunter

Strange behavior from the veteran point guard.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after tip-off in Game One, the Miami Heat set the tone with physicality that could easily be confused with dirty play. Yesterday, Trae Young called his opponents out for their attempted bullying.

Last night's game was evidence that the Atlanta Hawks would not be pushed around. But that didn't stop Heat point guard Kyle Lowry from trying some dirty tricks. Watch the video in the tweet below to see his latest antics targeted toward Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter.

Odd behavior from a veteran player. I guess he was upset that Hunter was cooking in the first quarter. Unfortunately for Lowry, the video in the tweet below makes him look even worse. He's clearly flailing and trying anything to disrupt the 24-year-old.

Fans and former front office executives alike took to Twitter to call out Lowry's bizarre behavior. Somehow the dustup between Lowry and Hunter resulted in both players receiving a technical foul. But anyone who saw the video could see it was one-sided.

Within seconds of the double-technical, Lowry began making his way over the Hawks bench, which should have netted him a second technical and an ejection from the game. 

Keep in mind that Hunter was not Lowry's first target. Yesterday, I broke down a series of cheap moves employed by Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry during Game One. I compared their treatment of Young to the 'Jordan Rules' of the late 1980s. I take that back because the 'Bad Boy' Pistons would never do anything this lame.

Game Three is in Atlanta on Friday night. It's safe to say that State Farm Arena will not extend any southern hospitality to the Heat. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and game-time. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

