Were the Hawks Placements in ESPN's Top 100 Player Rankings Fair?
This past offseason, the Hawks were one of the more active teams and have significant expectations for the team this season. However, they also have one of the more intriguing rosters that the NBA has seen in quite some time, which, when the season begins next month, will allow more people to see what they may have missed with this team last season.
With all this being a factor, the Hawks undoubtedly have more questions surrounding the team than usual, as they have some veteran stars and young players on this roster who could be on the move if this season doesn't unfold as expected.
After this season, the Hawks' top two players, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, are set to hit the free agent market, potentially. However, if the season goes as planned for the Hawks, this could lead to both players receiving contract extensions in Atlanta and potentially continuing to build a championship contender with the young core surrounding them.
The goal, however, for this season is to see how far a potential big three of Young, Porzingis, and Jalen Johnson can go in the postseason. With that being said, now that the season is set to start soon, ESPN has given its rankings of the Hawks' top three players. Let's take a look at where they ranked.
Where do they rank in the NBA?
Heading into a season where the rest of the Eastern Conference is dealing with roster shifts and injuries, it is expected that the Hawks will be a potential top-five seed and a dark-horse contender to make a deep playoff run.
In a recent ranking by ESPN, the Hawks have three players in the top 50.
Kristaps Porzingis
Porzingis has significant expectations for him to have a bounce back season this year, but this season, he ranks four spots lower at 50 than he did last year at 46.
2024 NBA Rank: 46
"Health continues to be the biggest question mark for Porzingis, especially at this stage in his career. His performance in the 2025 playoffs was limited by an upper respiratory illness that bothered him both in the regular season and into the second round as he failed to capitalize on a strong run to the Finals with the Celtics in 2024. Now, Porzingis has a chance to make an impact with a fresh start in Atlanta as one of the prized acquisitions of Atlanta's offseason. He remains one of the best stretch bigs in the league -- an elite rim protector and legit threat from 3-point range -- who, if he can remain healthy, could help turn the Hawks into contenders in a weakened conference."
Signature stat: Porzingis ranked fifth in effective field goal percentage allowed among defenders contesting 700-plus shots in 2024-25.
Fantasy projection: 20.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK
Jalen Johnson
Last season, Johnson found himself unranked, but after a year of dominance and growth, he has made it on his first ever ESPN rankings top 100 list coming in at No. 44.
2024 NBA Rank: Unranked
"Johnson was poised for a breakout until a shoulder injury ended his season in January. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 36 games. Now, Johnson and Trae Young will have more help around them with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If Johnson's progress continues, the Hawks could have a fourth-year veteran on the verge of becoming a top-35 player, which could make the team a serious threat to the Knicks and other contenders in the wide-open East."
Signature stat: Johnson ranked seventh in touches per game as of Jan. 23, part of the only duo with Young in the top 10 in the category.
Fantasy projection: 18.0 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 STL
Trae Young
For Young, he is coming off a historical season, in which he led the NBA again in total assists and assists per game, while also moving up eight spots from last year's ESPN list of 37 to 29 this year. While this may not be his best ranking, it could serve as motivation if he comes across it.
2024 NBA Rank: 37
"Young finished 14th in scoring at 24.2 points per game, his lowest average since his rookie season in 2018-19. But he distributed the ball even better than Nikola Jokic, leading the league in assists with a career-high 11.6 per game. The result was still missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Atlanta got Young more help, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to join Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta could have enough to challenge the Knicks and other contenders for the East crown, especially if Young is ready to lead the Hawks back to the conference finals for the first time since 2021."
Signature stat: Young's 880 assists last season were the most in Hawks history.
Fantasy projection: 24.7 PTS, 11.4 AST, 1.2 STL