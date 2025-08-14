What does Trae Young have to do to secure a contract extension in Atlanta?
Since Trae Young entered the NBA, he has been a polarizing player. He has also proven that he is among the greatest Hawks players to ever put on an Atlanta uniform. By the time his second season had arrived, Young had been averaging 29 points per game and was an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star Team and had led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in his third year in the NBA.
However, since the 2021 playoffs ended, Atlanta hasn't exactly had the most ideal success the team felt it would have after going on such a run. This has led to a uncomfortable situation brewing in Atlanta that is a bit unfair based on the circumstances that have occurred, specifically, how the teams success is playing a role in Young's extension which I will go over soon.
In terms of Young's contract currently, he is making $43 million on a five-year $215 million deal from his rookie extension in 2021. He became extension eligible on July 6 of this summer and is able to sign a four-year $226 million extension, which would impact the Hawks' salary cap tremendously.
Let's breakdown some ways that Young could however, solidify his extension offer next summer:
1. Leading the Hawks back to the playoffs
Young and the Hawks have not made the playoffs in the last two seasons and have found themselves in the Play-In Tournament on the losing end as a result. This has to play a strong role in the front office's decision not to pay Young a max contract extension, but it is essential to point out that injuries were a significant factor. As we all know, winning cures everything, and I'm sure the front office is waiting to see how Young fits with the team as the best player. The Hawks have a young nucleus, and Young is almost 30 years old, turning 27 in September. If he can prove that with this roster, he can lead the team on a playoff run as the best player; it's likely the extension will follow.
2. Show that he can be efficient again with high numbers
The best season that we've seen from Young was his 2021-22 season, where he made the All-NBA Team and was again an All-Star starter for a winning Hawks team. That season, he finished averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists, on 46% shooting from the field, 38% from three-point range, 90% from the free throw line, and a true shooting percentage of 60%, which gives a high efficiency level in scoring. True shooting takes into account three-pointers, field goals, and free throws, which he was above the league average of 54.7 that season, where he also led the NBA in total points and finished second in assists, which hadn't been done since Nate "Tiny" Archibald in the 1972-73 season.
3. Elevate his decision making & defensive effort
While Young is great offensively, he does struggle with taking care of the basketball, as he averages 4.2 turnovers per game for his career and has led the NBA in that category three separate seasons. Young has also been known as a weaker defender compared to most of his peers, as he has a career defensive rating of 118.3. Ideally, Young has taken some steps defensively the last few seasons. Still, he would likely need to show more effort there, similar to someone like Stephen Curry, who is an undersized guard but excels on defense, with a career defensive rating of 108.6. Also, if Young could take better care of the basketball, the Hawks could even find themselves winning more games, as turnovers can add up to costly scoring opportunities for the opposing team.
4. Continue leadership & analytics/eye test
Young has grown into a real leader for this Hawks team over the years, and he has spoken out on the matter. When he first got into the league, Young stated, “It’s like a learning process, and I know it takes time to do that, especially when you’re young coming into the league and you try to lead grown men. That’s a whole other adjustment period, too. So, it’s just a lot that goes into being a leader vocally." Young has gotten better in that area, but the hope is that he continues to improve in that area and show that he can lead the team as the best player, and analytically speaking or eye test wise, Young has to show that he can have a efficient winning season for the Hawks and fans to want him back in Atlanta. Although he puts up significant numbers, if the team is not winning, the narrative will not change, and that will only hurt his chances at a contract extension.
Now, if the Hawks' season doesn't go as planned, what would be some alternatives? In my opinion, the realistic plan B for the Hawks without Young is to see where you can send him in a sign and trade or potentially try a move at the trade deadline. If you move off of Young before the season is over, you still could move him where you can get the best deal and get pieces in return to continue winning or build out your roster.
Based on the team's roster construction, the Hawks and Young look to be in a good position for things to work out moving forward. The talent is in place more than it's ever been, but now will be the defining moment to see if Young will be the long-term answer in Atlanta, or if he will be on the move elsewhere.