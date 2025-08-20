Where Does Kristaps Porzingis Rank Among Other NBA Players Competing in EuroBasket?
Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis is competing in this year's EuroBasket, which begins on August 27th and runs through September 14th. Porzingis is hoping to lead Latvia to victory and has looked comfortable in the friendly matches that he has played so far this month.
Where does Porzingis rank amongst the other top players?
Porzingis is one of the most gifted scorers in this year's tournament and one of the top interior defenders. But with NBA MVP's such as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo competing in this year's EuroBasket, where exactly should Porzingis rank? ESPN's Neil Paine had Porzingis at No. 6, behind Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Franz Wagner, and Alperen Sengun:
"After a successful stint with the Celtics that helped bring Boston the 2024 NBA title, the one-time "unicorn" turns to the next chapter of his hoops career. Before he takes the court for the Hawks, though, he will add to a EuroBasket résumé that has been dormant for nearly a decade. A 21-year-old Porziņģis impressed for Latvia in 2017, averaging 23.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as Latvia finished fifth. This year's roster, which also features former NBA players Dāvis and Dairis Bertāns, has lower expectations with the ninth-best odds. But Latvia did finish fifth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and is the main host country for EuroBasket 2025, which should provide a bump in Porziņģis' performance."
One of the most impactful offseason acquisitions?
There might not be a more impactful offseason acquisition than Porzingis. He gives the Hawks a shooting threat at the five that they have not had and he will be a tremendous pick and roll partner for Trae Young. Not only that, but he is an excellent shot blocker and interior defender.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
If healthy, Porzingis can help Atlanta make a deep playoff run.