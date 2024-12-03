Young Hawks Stars Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson Make ESPN's NBA 25 Under 25 List
The Atlanta Hawks have one of the best young cores in the NBA and that is something that was a big unexpected at the start of the season. After trading away Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for a package centered around Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first-round picks, I don't think anyone outside of people who cover or follow Atlanta, thought that Daniels would be having the season he is having. Most who follow the NBA know that Jalen Johnson is one of the best young players in the NBA and those two are pairing with Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher to form an exciting core for the Hawks.
In ESPN's top 25 players under the age of 25, Daniels checked in at No. 23 and Johnson was No. 17. ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote this about Daniels and where he was placed:
"After coming to Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray trade this offseason, Daniels has turned himself into one of the NBA's elite perimeter defenders, averaging 3.0 steals per game. He has repeatedly had huge moments late in games at the defensive end, including stripping Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox in the final seconds of a Nov. 19 win at Sacramento, and is a clear difference-maker at that end. The thing that will determine Daniels' ceiling is his offense; Daniels is shooting 29.5% from 3, and his shot remains a real question. But even if it never comes around, his defense is enough to make him a real force in Atlanta"
NBA analyst Kevin Pelton had this to say about Johnson:
"Coming off a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign, his first as a starter, Johnson has taken another step as Atlanta's No. 2 option on offense after the departure of Dejounte Murray. Johnson is averaging career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (9.9) and assists (5.5), putting him just shy of three players leaguewide -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis -- who are topping 20 PPG, 10 RPG and 5 APG. Johnson isn't on their level, but he has flashed All-Star potential with continued improvement as a shotmaker."
Bontemps is right to say that Daniels offense is going to be the real determining factor on whether he is a good player or potentially a really good player in the NBA. He has had some nice games this year on that end of the floor, but is far too inconsistent.
Johnson is currently playing like an All-Star level player and has shaken off a slow start to his season. Johnson is the second best creator on the Hawks offense and Atlanta relies on him whenever Trae Young goes to the bench. There are still areas of his game that he needs to work on to become a more well rounded player, but the potential is there and it shines in nearly every game.
The Hawks are currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to extend that tomorrow night in Milwaukee vs the Bucks.
