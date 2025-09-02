Zaccharie Risacher Struggles In EuroBasket Matchup Against Poland
Today's matchup between France and Poland was nothing short of a back-and-forth battle between the two clubs until the second half came around. However, this comes with some adversity as France was without the number two pick in the NBA Draft last year, Alex Sarr, due to a calf injury sustained on Saturday against Slovenia. As of today, it was announced that Sarr will be out for the remainder of EuroBasket play, as Sarr and the Wizards want to ensure he is ready for the NBA season, which starts next month.
Risacher struggles
As for Risacher, today was a rough one for him, as he went scoreless in 15 minutes of play and never saw the floor for more than three minutes in the second half after committing a foul on a three-point shot in the third quarter. For the game, Risacher finished with zero points, four rebounds, and three assists while only attempting four shots. He has put together some fine moments in EuroBasket, but today was a step backwards.
For France, winning this game keeps their tournament hopes alive as they won today's game and advance to the round of 16. This is also a big accomplishment for France as they gave Poland their first home loss of the tournament and did so off the strength of a big performance from New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele, who scored a national team career-high 36 points with France missing key players. Specifically, France is missing Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, and Evan Fournier.
As to how France got the victory today, it was mainly through scoring points off forced turnovers, rebounding, and scoring a heavy amount of points inside the paint. France forced Poland into 15 turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers, and scored 19 second-chance points to Poland's five. France's second leading scorer, Elie Okobo, spoke with the media post-game and gave his thoughts about today's win:
"We reacted pretty well. It was an intense game. They gave us a hard time tonight, but we were able to compete at a high level. We made fewer mistakes than the other day. We ended up getting a win, and that's what matters the most."
The matchup was definitely a grind-it-out type of match, as France struggled shooting the basketball in the first half, as they shot 45% from the field to Poland's 50, while having five lead changes and four ties.
France will be back in action on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 08:00 AM against winless Iceland (0-4), for their final game of Group D play.