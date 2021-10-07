    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons Differ on Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference Ranking
    Publish date:

    Zach Lowe and Bill Simmons Differ on Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference Ranking

    You can probably guess who Bill Simmons ranks ahead of the Hawks.
    Author:

    © Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    You can probably guess who Bill Simmons ranks ahead of the Hawks.

    The regular season hasn't even started, and the Hawks are already getting slighted by Bill Simmons. I've written before about Simmons disrespecting the Hawks, and it looks like 'the Podfather' hasn't learned anything since last year.

    On the latest episode of 'The Lowe Post,' Zach Lowe and Simmons discussed the Hawks among other teams. Lowe praised the Hawks, saying, "I think they're legit. They're my pick for third in the east this year." 

    Simmons agreed that the Hawks are legit. However, he ranks a different team at the third spot behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

    "I have Boston, not as a homer pick, just like a hair over Atlanta. Just 'cause I want to see the Cam Reddish and all these guys, they had a great moment; we've seen this happen sometimes in basketball where the team has the unexpected better than we thought they were moment. Then the next year it gets a little rocky. A little, tiny bit of 'disease of me.' I'm interested to see if Trae is going to be the same kind of facilitator that he was when they were really humming in the playoffs."

    We know Simmons is the biggest Boston homer since Lucky the Leprechaun. His irrational fandom is one of the reasons why we love him. But to place the Celtics above the Hawks is ridiculous.

    No image description

    Last year, the Celtics squeaked into the playoffs via the play-in game. Then the Nets promptly took care of them in a gentleman's sweep in the first round of the playoffs. They improved this offseason by getting Dennis Schroder on a bargain contract, but it's unclear how much that moves the needle.

    Hawks players and fans seem to thrive off disrespect and perceived slights. So, as our fearless leader says, "Another day, another opportunity."

    Recommended For You

    Case for John Collins Competing in 2022 NBA Dunk Contest

    Five Hawks Lineups That Scare The NBA

    LaMelo Ball Paying for College Scholarship

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
    News

    Bill Simmons Ranks Boston Celtics Ahead of Atlanta Hawks

    25 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    NBA Needs John Collins in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

    2 hours ago
    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Start Preseason 0-2 Following Cavs Loss

    14 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report For Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Hawks Emphasize Conditioning in Long Practice Following Heat Loss

    Oct 5, 2021
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) attempts a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Tyler Herro And Heat Blister Hawks In Preseason Game

    Oct 4, 2021
    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers as he high fives guard Tyler Herro (14) during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena.
    News

    Where Were The Hawks And Heat One Year Ago Today?

    Oct 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court around Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) during the first half at American Airlines Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Scouting Report

    Oct 4, 2021
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at American Airlines Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Prepare For First Preseason Game Against Miami Heat

    Oct 3, 2021