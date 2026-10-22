Atlanta Hawks Inactives for Game 2 vs Charlotte: Who's in and who's out?

The Atlanta Hawks are 1-0 to start the season and they already have an important divisional win under their belt for the season. They will look to add another tomorrow night on the road against Charlotte, and ahead of that matchup against the Hornets, the Hawks have released their injury report.

Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture) and Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL) are both out for tomorrow's game. This is the same injury report that the Hawks had for Wednesday's opener vs. Orlando, and neither injury is a surprise. Veesaar is out for the season after tearing his ACL in a workout in September, and Gueye is still recovering from a foot injury that he suffered over the summer.

A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte:



Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): out

Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL): Out — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 22, 2026

Aiming for a 2-0 start

Oct 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what is expected to be a very competitive and tight Eastern Conference race, every game counts, especially when they are divisional games.

The Hornets were able to get a win on Wednesday as well, beating the Brooklyn Nets without either Kon Knueppel or Coby White. The Hornets might not have LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges anymore, but they still have talent and are not going to be an easy out, especially at home. They are looking for a 2-0 start as well and the Hawks are going to have to be ready on Friday night.

So how did the Hawks beat the Magic on Wednesday night?

They had a couple of uneven quarters, with the first and third going against them, but their performances in the second and fourth quarters are what won the game.

Atlanta had to work around foul trouble for both Lu Dort and Jalen Johnson last night, but got big performances from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his team-best 31 points in the second half alone on 10/21, including eight points in clutch time. He nailed two big threes near the end of the game that gave the Hawks a comfortable lead.

While most will focus on Daniels three-point shooting numbers, he had a very nice all-around game vs Orlando. In addition to his 20 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 4-6 from the free throw lin, Daniels, finished with five steals, four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Atlanta is going to look to put together a more complete game tomorrow night when they face the Hornets on the road, but they have a great chance to move to 2-0 this season.