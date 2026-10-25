Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Game Four vs Houston

After losing to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks are going to get another crack at them on Monday. Instead of seeing them at State Farm Arena though, they will be facing them on the road, hoping to end their unbeaten season.

Ahead of tomorrow night's game, the Atlanta Hawks have released their injury report.

Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture) and Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL) are both out for tomorrow's game. Gueye has yet to return from the injury that he suffered over the summer, and there has yet to be an update on when he might return to the Hawks rotation. Veesaar is, of course, out for the season after tearing his ACL in September and he is going to be on every injury report for Atlanta.

Jock Landale (Nasal fracture) is available.

Steven Adams is out for the Rockets while Marcus Smart is questionable. Both players were out on Saturday night.

Can the Hawks bounce back?

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a technical free throw against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing the Hawks need to do better tomorrow above all else is shoot better from three. Atlanta started 5-for-27 from three and that was the biggest reason that they could not pull off the win against the Rockets, who are a really tough matchup for them. After the game, head coach Quin Snyder talked about his team's offensive process and what he thought:

"You know, it's hard. We know how important the defensive boards are for us to get out and go. And the best way to attack them in space, they're so big and they're spread out. When you get in the half court, it's harder. So you have to take those shots. We can look at them and see how contested they were. But a lot of times, that's the best shot you're going to get in the possession. When we got on the offensive glass, We were able to get another one.

Those are shots that we can rebound. I think we knew the defensive class. I thought early, especially. Sheppard and Bogi's threes, those were some breakdowns we've got to clean up. Those guys are really good shooters. We know that. Someone might have a hot night, but we've got to limit their attempts. We're more solid there in rebound. I think the offense becomes easier. But I thought we got some good stuff at the rim, too. We just weren't able to finish. As I said, we can play better. We'll look at the film and see the things that we didn't do well and try to correct them and continue to improve. But, again, I think the fact that we didn't let up and to get to a point where we got a chance to make it a game, I thought we executed well down the stretch as well."

The Rockets are one of the hardest teams to face because of their size, length, and athleticism, and the Hawks did not play terribly last night, but they have plenty they have to clean up if they want to get the road win.