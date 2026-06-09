Ebuka Okorie Hawks 2026 Draft Fit: Why Atlanta can afford to overlook major shortcomings

This season, the Atlanta Hawks have surprised many by first underachieving and then overachieving. To start the season, the Hawks looked poised to contend, but a slew of injuries and inconsistency took over, and they eventually found themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

However, what tilted this season for Atlanta was the trade that they made involving former franchise point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. After this trade, the Hawks would find themselves taking off to end the season, and would finish the season in the playoffs, making it all the way to the sixth seed.

Once the playoffs began, it was obvious that the Hawks were still missing something when it came to a true franchise point guard who could take pressure off the rest of the team. While CJ McCollum did a solid job in this role, it was clear that he isn't the franchise guy, and at 34 years old, Atlanta shouldn't rely on him much.

That is why adding a potential franchise point guard in this year's draft is so pivotal, and with many different options to choose from, it will likely happen. One name that stands out for Atlanta to look into is Ebuka Okorie.

Let's take a look at Okorie's strengths, weaknesses, and overall fit in Atlanta.

Strengths

Okorie is known as a speedy scoring guard who can do a lot of different things offensively and defensively. On the offensive end, Okorie is able to bring consistent high-level rim pressure due to his quick first step and ability to switch gears inside the paint while taking care of the basketball.

For the season, Okorie averaged 1.9 turnovers per game, which is a very good stat to have, as he is a high-usage player who can survey the court before and during attacking. This is something that is needed at the point guard position, as it gives teams a higher chance of winning, as well as improving his efficiency.

Defensively, while Okorie is a smaller guard, he makes up for it due to his insane wingspan, which is listed at 6'8, and he helps when it comes to him averaging nearly two steals a night. Okorie's ability to play the passing lanes, defend without fouling, and be active as an on-ball defender.

When guarding on-ball, Okorie does a great job at being disciplined by staying attached to his assignment and having active hands without being overly physical, which can lead to foul trouble.

Weaknesses

While Okorie has a great game overall, there are still areas that are available for improvement, starting with his playmaking. While Okorie is asked to score often, this tends to lead to him just over-dribbling and being focused on creating his own shot rather than looking to get teammates involved, which would be considered playing hero ball.

This speaks volumes as to why he averages low assists, with only 3.6 per game, as well as his shooting being a bit questionable. Okorie's jump shot is considered low release, which has led to him being a streaky shooter and finding himself in shooting slumps for consecutive games.

Lastly, Okorie's size and physicality are considered a bit of an issue by many, as he tends to get bothered by lengthier and physical defenders. While he got to the rim at a high level, he didn't finish that great, which can be a problem if he is not drawing fouls consistently in the NBA.

However, these problems do not mean that Okorie can't improve to be a good defender or finish at a higher rate at the rim; it just means that if he adds more muscle, he can be an even better player at the NBA level.

Season Averages: 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals. Shooting Splits: 46.5% field goal, 35.4% three-point, 83.2% free-throw.

Overall Fit

Atlanta is desperately in need of another young scorer and playmaker, which is what Okorie could bring to this team. As a playmaker, he wouldn't be the ideal first option, but he could still do that when needed. His ability to flat-out score and play at a faster pace is something that the Hawks need.

One of the bigger glaring points offensively for Okorie is that he can be useful offensively without needing someone to create a shot for him. In Atlanta, they are a motion-heavy offense that is looking to get easy, quick shots at the basket, and with Okorie's play style, he fits perfectly in that and on defense.

Defensively, Atlanta won't have to hide him despite his size deficiencies, and Okorie could hold his own without fouling while being able to take care of the basketball offensively. The Hawks would be able to consistently play an up-tempo style due to Okorie being able to force turnovers similar to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels.

While this isn't exactly the perfect fit due to Okorie's inconsistent shot, lack of playmaking, and physical limitations, this still can be a solid enough draft pick for the Hawks to continue to build into the future with.