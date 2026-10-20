Final Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup and Rotation Projection Ahead of the 2026-27 Season

The Atlanta Hawks play an NBA basketball game that counts tomorrow night.

Atlanta is going to open its season with a matchup against the Orlando Magic, a team they swept the season series with last season. Orlando and Atlanta are going to be competing head-to-head for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season and every game counts, even if it is the season opener.

The Hawks went 4-1 during their five-game preseason and the lineups and rotations really came into focus over the course of those five games. Will anything change tomorrow or will Atlanta stick to what they have been using in the preseason?

Projected starting lineup

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

I have been talking about it all offseason, but I think that the Hawks are going to stick with the same starting lineup that worked so well for them down the stretch of the season.

There has been plenty of discussion about the Hawks 20-6 schedule and how real those results were due to the amount of tanking teams the Hawks ended up playing, but until they have reason to change things up, which is possible, I think the Hawks are going to ride with this group. It is a strong defensive unit and the big question is going to be halfcourt shot creation. The regular season is different than the playoffs and I think the Hawks will be fine over the course of 82-games.

Atlanta is going to face a stiff defensive test tomorrow night when they face Orlando. Can the offense find a way to thrive against the Magic? That is the biggest question I have in that matchup.

Bench Rotation

Top of the rotation

G- Kingston Flemings

G- Aaron Wiggins

G/F- Lu Dort

C- Jock Landale

I think that Mouhamed Gueye is going to join this group once he gets healthy, but he is not expected to play tomorrow vs Orlando.

This was the top of the rotation for the Hawks "dress rehersal" game against Dallas and I think it stays that way tomorrow. Flemings has shown maturity and the ability to play right away and I think he is going to thrive.

Dort is a candidate to move into the starting lineup depending on how the starters do and on who the Hawks are playing on any given night. He helps form a fearsome perimeter defense and should be a candidate for the top bench role every night.

Wiggins is a sneaky breakout candidate this season. I think he is going to be asked to do a lot in terms of handling the ball and creating offense. He played really well down the stretch of the preseason and is a lock to be a player to see the floor each night

Landale is going to be the backup center and his final preseason game was his best. He has defensive concerns, but overall, he is a great scheme fit and complement to Onyeka Okongwu.

Rest of the bench

F- Dorian Finney-Smith

F- Corey Kispert

F/C- Zuby Ejiofor

F- Asa Newell

F- Jalen Wilson (two-way contract)

G- RayJ Dennis

G- Keshon Gilbert

I don't think any of these players are going to play barring injuries. I am not including Mouhamed Gueye or Henri Veesaar because they are injured.