Although the draft is just days away, the Atlanta Hawks have taken care of a big piece of business regarding one of their most critical players from last season.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, CJ McCollum has resigned with the Hawks on a one-year, $21 million dollar deal that also has a trade kicker.

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with the franchise, plus a trade kicker, agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. McCollum has been eligible for an extension until June 30 and commits to a new deal that… pic.twitter.com/rTZKEX32Ks — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2026

That inclusion of a trade kicker means it will be harder to move McCollum during the season and he'll almost certainly be on the team throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite his age and the relative lack of flexibility Atlanta has to trade this contract, I think this is a great deal for the Hawks.

Halfcourt Hero

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) fight for a rebound during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even though his playoff run drew all the attention, McCollum was a big addition for the Hawks' offense in the regular season as well. The Hawks had a 120.5 offensive rating when he was on the court and a 115.5 net rating when he sat. For context, a mark of 120.5 would have been the second-best offensive rating in the NBA last season. He also paired really well with Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu - the trio had a stellar net rating of +21.2 in the 443 minutes they shared together on the court.

Bringing him back for 2026-27 is vital because McCollum was, at times, the only player who could consistently score in half-court situations for the Hawks. He was able to create his own shot against a playoff-caliber defense and he won the Hawks two games against the eventual NBA champions because of how great of a shooter, passer and decision-maker he is. Interestingly, McCollum was in the 90th percentile for potential assists per 100 possessions (12.1). That suggests the Hawks could have done an even better job of capitalizing on his passing in the regular season.

He's also a good insurance policy for Dyson Daniels failing to develop further as a shooter. Daniels is a great defender and he does have touch from inside the arc, but the three-point shot is simply unreliable. McCollum is a career 39.5% shooter who actually shot a bit below his standard during the regular season. He shot 35.7% in the regular season on 6.5 attempts a game. If he can improve these numbers, this deal is going to be a steal.

Market Value For A Mentor

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth talks to Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) after a victory over the New York Knicks in game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Even though the Hawks are paying McCollum over $20 million and it sounds like a lot of money, it's still under 15% of the salary cap. His new contract is also reduction in pay from the $30.6 million that he earned last season. There's no long-term harm to the cap sheet if McCollum either declines or gets injured because the deal expires after the 2026-27 season. Furthermore, the intangible benefits of bringing someone like him back cannot be quantified with numbers.

He took on a leadership role within the team and has clearly earned respect with his postseason play. It wasn't all perfect and he did eventually run out of steam, but he gave the Hawks far more than they had any right to expect from a player that they essentially got in a salary dump. If president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh decides to select a guard with the No. 8 or No. 23 pick, McCollum is also capable of being a great mentor for that player.

There's obviously a bit of risk that the Hawks are taking on by electing to bring back a player entering his age-35 season. However, the risk far outweighs the benefit if McCollum plays close to the level that he did last season. It might even be easier for him this season if Atlanta does make an addition to the backcourt. That reduces the wear and tear on his body during the regular season and keeps him fresh for the playoffs, where he's already shown he can swing games for this burgeoning Hawks team that aims to be a force in the Eastern Conference next season.

It's hard to give it the highest grade because of his age, but I believe this is a great investment for the Hawks to make ahead of the draft and next season.

Grade: B+