2026-27 Atlanta Hawks Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

While the offseason is not quite over yet (the Hawks are over the regular season roster limit as of right now and have to trim it down), things have slowed significantly and any major moves are likely done ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

It has been a very active, but under-the-radar offseason for Atlanta. The Hawks brought back key pieces from last year's team, while also going out and adding depth to help their team get back to the playoffs after making it as the No. 6 seed last season.

Below is the Atlanta Hawks 2026-27 roster, including salaries, options, and the projected depth chart:

As I stated at the beginning of this article, the Hawks are currently over the regular season roster limit and will have to move on from at least two of these players before the 2026-2027 season begins. I think the five candidates most likely to be moved/traded/waived are (in no particular order) Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Devin Carter, Mouhamed Gueye, and Ryan Nembhard. Carter cannot be traded until August 30th while Nembhard cannot be traded until Sept. 19th. It could be a while before the Hawks solve their roster issue.

One thing to note about the Hawks salary structure is how many expiring salaries they are going to have. McCollum, Dort, Landale, Buddy Hield (not guaranteed for 2027-2028), Devin Carter (if his team option for 2027-2028 is declined), Mouhamed Gueye, and Ryan Nembhard add up to a large number and that gives the Hawks optionality to make a big in-season move if the opportunity presents itself or have lots of cap space next offseason.

Projected depth chart

Starters:

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G/F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Rotation:

F- Lu Dort

G/F- Aaron Wiggins

C- Jock Landale

G- Kingston Flemings

F- Mouhamed Gueye

F/C- Zuby Ejiofor

F- Asa Newell

End of Bench/Development

G- Devin Carter

G- Ryan Nembhard

F- Corey Kispert

G- Buddy Hield

C- Henri Veesaar

Despite the acquisition of Dort, I think the starting five is going to remain the same for Atlanta. It was a very good starting five after the All-Star Break and even with Dort's elite perimeter defense capability, Atlanta needs NAW's floor spacing and ball-handling and he is no slouch on defense either.

The bench for the Hawks looks to be much improved, if Landale can stay healthy and Flemings is ready to play from day one. If Landale cannot stay healthy, either Ejiofor, Veesaar, or Gueye could be the the next center up, with Ejiofor being my guess for the third center role. I don't think the Hawks will run an 11-man rotation even in the regular season, but with Gueye out with a foot injury, potentially into November, Asa Newell and Ejiofor are going to have an opportunity to steal some minutes in training camp and in the preseason.

Even if they are still on the team, I think Kispert and Hield are not going to have a spot in the rotation. I also think Veesaar is going to be in for a developmental season spent in the G-League.