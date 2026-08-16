Hawks Mock Trade: Kings Land Jonathan Kuminga, Atlanta Gets Jrue Holiday, Portland Takes Domantas Sabonis

One of the few remaining storylines to track across the NBA and for the Atlanta Hawks is seeing what happens with Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga became an unrestricted free agent after the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option and he has yet to find a team (or a deal) that he likes.

The teams that have been mentioned for Kuminga include the Lakers, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Clippers, Bucks, and Kings, but there has not been any momentum for a deal from any side. Could the Cavaliers trading Dennis Schroder for Tre Mann be a precursor to another move, such as a sign-and-trade involving Kuminga?

The Kings have been talked about as a potential Kuminga suitor dating back to his time on Golden State, but things have been more quiet this time around. Sacramento is possibly going to be the worst team in the league, but they are in a bind financially and could look to shed some of their bigger contracts before the season if possible.

Portland has had a strange offseason. They traded for Ja Morant, but have not done much else. This team has a lot of players who operate best with the ball in their hand (Morant, Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe) and it might be best for them to move someone before the season.

What about a trade where all three teams get something they want?

The Trade

Hawks Receive: Jrue Holiday

Blazers receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Corey Kispert, Devin Carter, 2029 first round pick swap (via ATL), 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2029 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2027 1st round pick (from SAC, via SAS)

Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade on a three-year, $60 million deal), Buddy Hield, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Yang Hansen, Micah Potter, and a 2028 first-round pick (from Portland, via ORL)

Why the teams do this trade

The Hawks would get a veteran ball handler who also happens to be a high-level defender. While Jalen Johnson is one of the best passers in the NBA, especially for a big man, the Hawks don't have a great passer when it comes to their guards. Holiday could either start or come off the bench and would be a great addition for an Atlanta team that has prioritized adding strong perimeter defenders this offseason (Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins), while Holiday would be an upgrade over McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker when it comes to passing.

This move would help solve the Hawks roster and salary crunch while only costing them a pick swap to do so and upgrade their team. Atlanta

Would the Hawks want Holiday's salary on the books for multiple seasons? That would be a big question, as the Hawks have accumulated a number of expiring contracts and could use them to either make a big trade or open up cap space next summer. If Holiday plays well though, he could be a valuable expiring contract next summer or could just take McCollum's place as the lone veteran guard on the roster next summer.

Is there downside? Yes, but I think adding another

The Kings would shed some long-term salary by moving Sabonis and Murray, as well as take some chances on young talent like Scoot Henderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Yang Hansen, and Shaedon Sharpe. Sacramento is in full rebuild mode and would have even more financial freedom next summer when Zach LaVine and DeAndre Hunter's deals come off the books.

The Kings are moving towards building around Darius Acuff Jr and these players could complement him.

The Blazers would be able to move some of the players who either don't make sense on their roster or who they may not want to pay long-term. Henderson might be the odd man out, as well as the player who would bring back the most value in a trade. Sharpe is not a terrible contract yet, but he might not be a fit alongside Avdija or Morant. Sabonis would give the Blazers an offensive hub at center and he is not on a long-term contract.