LIVE Updates: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Basketball, Game Five Score

1st Quarter

Knicks going with the double bigs and here comes Tony Bradley for Atlanta. Two early fouls on Jonathan Kuminga

6:42- Knicks lead the Hawks 12-8/ Atlanta is 4-8 from the field with two turnovers and Daniels has six early points.

Some defensive assignments: Dyson Daniels is guarding KAT, NAW is on Jalen Brunson

Pregame

Hawks starters for tonight:

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- CJ McCollum

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks starters:

G- Jalen Brunson

G- Josh Hart

F- Mikal Bridges

F- OG Anunoby

C- Karl-Anthony Towns

Who is ready for a pivotal NBA game five?

There are three playoff games tonight, but the game five matchup between the Hawks and the Knicks takes the cake. The winner will go up 3-2 and be one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Hawks are going to need to pull another road upset after not being able to hold serve at home and Dyson Daniels is going to have to continue being a huge driving force for the Hawks, beyond his perimeter defense.

Through the first four games of this series, Daniels has totaled 24 points, 35 rebounds, 25 assists, and 10 steals. Per Stathead, Daniels is the first player in the NBA since Luka Dončić in the 2022 Playoffs to tally 20+ points, 35+ boards, 25+ assists, and 10+ steals over a four-game span, and he is just the second Hawk to do so since Mookie Blaylock in 1997. His 10 steals are the fourth-most amongst all players in the NBA during the postseason, while his 35 rebounds are tied for the ninth-most. In Game 4, Daniels tallied nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and six points in 30 minutes of play.

While he did not have a good showing in game four, the Hawks sorely need Jonathan Kuminga to get back on track tonight.

Kuminga is averaging 14.5 points on .512% from the field and 3.5 rebounds through the first four games of the first round. He scored 10 points in Game 4, marking his third straight double-digit scoring outing, the second-longest double-digit scoring streak of his playoff career. Of his 14.5 points, Kuminga is averaging 8.5 points in the second half alone on .565 FG%, including 6.5 points in the final quarter of action on .667 FG%.

After torturing Knicks fans in game two, CJ McCollum makes his return to Madison Square Garden tonight.

Through the first four games of the first round, McCollum is averaging 24.5 points on .513% from the field, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 34.0 minutes. Of McCollum's 11 postseason runs, his 24.5 points per game is the third-most: 25.3 (2018 Playoffs), 24.7 (2019 Playoffs), 24.5 (2026 Playoffs). McCollum is one of only four players in the playoffs averaging at least 24.0 points on .500%-or-better from the floor (min. 4 GP). Against the Knicks in Game 4, the Lehigh product tallied 17 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, one rebound, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in 32 minutes. He owns six blocks through four games, the second-most blocks in a single postseason in his career and the third-most by a guard in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

In two games played inside Madison Square Garden during the 2026 postseason, McCollum is averaging 29.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 34.5 minutes on .548% shooting from the field.