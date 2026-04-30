LIVE Updates: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Basketball, Game Six Score

Pregame

The Atlanta Hawks are facing a must win situation tonight at home against the New York Knicks.

After losing games four and five, Atlanta cannot afford to lose another game or they will be done for the season. It has been a promising stretch for the Hawks over the past couple of months, but we are about to see if they can pull a win out when it absolutely counts.

Thursday's matchup marks the sixth game of a best-of-seven series between the Hawks and the Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Atlanta was defeated in game five 126-97 on 4/28 at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Johnson scored a team-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes of action marking his second career postseason double-double. Dyson Daniels tallied 17 points on 7-11 shooting in addition to five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes of play.

The Hawks fell in game four 114-98, on 4/25 at State Farm Arena. CJ McCollum finished with a team high 17 points on 8-15 from the field (.533FG%), along with three assists, a postseason career-high tying two blocks, one steal and one rebound in 32 minutes of play. Onyeka Okongwu finished with 12 points, six rebounds, a postseason career-high four steals, and one assist in 28 minutes of action ... Atlanta took game three, 109-108, on 4/23 at State Farm Arena. Jalen Johnson recorded a team-high 24 points, in addition to 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes of action marking his first career double-double in the playoffs.

CJ McCollum recorded 23 points to go along with five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. Jonathan Kuminga recorded 21 points on 9-14 shooting, including 2-4 from deep, to go along with four rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes off the bench. Dyson Daniels recorded eight points to go along with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes of play

To win this game, the Hawks offense is going to have to be much better than its been all series, especially the three point shooting and the transition offense. Will Hawks head coach Quin Snyder have anything up his sleeve for this game as far as rotation or adjustments go or will he stick to the plan and hope it is executed better?