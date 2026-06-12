Mikel Brown Jr Hawks 2026 Draft Fit: Why Atlanta should be intrigued by massive star potential

The Atlanta Hawks have some answers to figure out this summer when it comes to what direction they want to move in for the future. Some would argue that it starts with the point guard position after moving off former All-Star Trae Young.

Since making the trade, it has been clear that Atlanta has the potential to be something special in the future, despite how things ended in the NBA Playoffs this year. However, now it is time for us to start looking at the possible ways, as the NBA Draft is around the corner, with less than two weeks until it happens.

The Hawks have been rumored to be fine with staying at eight in the draft and potentially entertaining offers for No.23 to make one first-round pick.

Per @JakeLFischer | @TheSteinLine:



• Atlanta remains comfortable staying at No. 8 and making the selection.

• The front office is willing to entertain offers for the No. 23 pick and would prefer making only one first-round selection.



(Via: https://t.co/ZEL3Y1uwbt)… pic.twitter.com/b0Zxwaaj5R — Hawks Lead (@HawksLead) June 11, 2026

One potential name they could take in the draft is Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. Let's take a look at some of Brown's strengths, weaknesses, and overall fit with the Hawks.

Strengths

Brown is known as a combo guard who stands at 6-foot-5, has a great handle, and shoots the three-ball at an elite clip. His playmaking is another part of his game that stands out, as he can run the pick-and-roll at a high level, make creative passes, and his size makes it easier for him to see over smaller guards.

While Brown is more of a finesse player, he can finish well around the rim with a high vertical and knows how to use his core strength to his advantage. His shooting abilities, however, are something that can be easily transferred to the NBA due to his multiple ways of shooting effectively.

Brown can shoot the ball from three-point range off the dribble, off the catch, pull up, and step-back. He can make defenses pay when trying to play drop coverage and create spacing off the pick-and-roll.

When Brown gets hot shooting, he can be hard to slow down, which is a plus for any NBA team.

Weaknesses

While Brown can be a hot shooter at times, his shot selection can be a bit questionable as he is known to shoot contested jumpers early in possessions and look to make difficult shots. This is one of the main reasons why Brown has lower shooting splits than he could be capable of if he took better shots.

With Brown's quick play, he is known to play overly fast at times and be forced into tight areas that make him turn over the ball when trying to find his shot.

Defensively, Brown struggles due to his slight frame, which is not ideal against NBA guards who have more built frames and stronger wing offensive players. Despite his great team defense, Brown tends to struggle when asked to guard one-on-one, which will likely take time for him to find his true frame to be productive defensively on his own.

Brown's durability has come into question at times due to his lingering back problems that have been plaguing him since high school, which have prevented him from playing consistently. This could be a cause for concern for many NBA teams when it comes to potentially drafting Brown due to reliability concerns.

Season Averages: 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals. Shooting Splits: 41% field goal, 34% three-point, 84% free throw.

Overall Fit

With Atlanta, Brown could be another key piece when it comes to the Hawks' motion offense based on his shot-creating ability on the perimeter, playmaking, and athleticism at the rim. Another plus is that Brown is 6-foot-5 and is able to finish around the rim without issue and can push the pace, which is something that Atlanta relies on.

Defensively, Brown could also help Atlanta with his ability to play good team defense, and his height will make it harder for teams to consistently try to target him. If there is a missed assignment, Brown, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, or Nickeil Alexander-Walker can all make some help-side plays.

Where things could become a problem is Brown's shot selection, which is similar to what the Hawks dealt with when having Young on the roster. This can lead to them being shot out of games, as well as Brown's turnover issues when trying to overly push the pace.

Lastly, the Hawks have been a team that has dealt with defensive issues with guards who aren't big enough to defend as well as durability issues as a team over the past few seasons. Even with Brown being 20 years old, it is still a cause for concern that he has missed so much time with nagging back issues so young, and it is important to note that those usually don't go away.

If Atlanta were to draft Brown, they must be cautious of the risks that could go wrong and the reward if it were to go right. A high-risk, high-reward situation.