2026 NBA All-Star MVP Odds: Who are the Favorites for Tonight's Award?

The main event of All-Star Weekend is finally here. The 2026 NBA All Star game is finally here and it is the debut of the US vs World competition.

New Format

In the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players.

In the round-robin tournament, Team A will play Team B in Game 1. The winning team from Game 1 will take on Team C in Game 2, followed by the losing team of Game 1 meeting Team C in Game 3.

After Game 3, the top two teams by record will advance to face each other in the championship game (Game 4). If all three teams have a 1-1 record after Game 3, the tiebreaker would be point differential in each team’s two round-robin games.

There is still going to be an All-Star game MVP tonight and here are the favorites for the award per Fanduel Sportsbook:

1, Victor Wembanyama- +300

2. Tyrese Maxey- +950

3. Jaylen Brown- +950

4. Cade Cunningham- +1100

5. Devin Booker- +1300

6. Kevin Durant- +1400

7. Donavan Mitchell- +1400

8. Jalen Bruson- +1500

9. Jamal Murray- +1600

10. Anthony Edwards- +1700

11. LeBron James- +1800

12. Kawhi Leonard- +2000

13. Karl-Anthony Towns- +2200

14. Jalen Johnson- +3500

15. Nikola Jokic- +3500

16. Brandon Ingram- +3500

17. Scottie Barnes- +5000

18. Chet Holmgren- +6000

19. Norm Powell- +6000

20. Alperen Sengun- +7000

21. De'Aaron Fox- +7000

22. Jalen Duren- +7500

First Time All-Star

This is going to be the All-Star debut of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

Johnson, the fourth-youngest Hawk since the team’s move to Atlanta is set to make his first All-Star appearance (24 years, 59 days on Feb. 15). He is averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes of play. He is one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists and the only player in the Eastern Conference to do so.

He ranks 21st in the league in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game and fourth in assists per game. Johnson is one of only two qualified players to rank top 25 in all three categories, joining Luka Doncic.

The 6-9 forward owns an NBA-best 32 double-doubles this season, in addition to eight triple-doubles. His eight triple-doubles are the most in a single season in franchise history, the most by an Eastern Conference player this season and second-most amongst all players. In the month of December, Johnson averaged a triple-double of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to average a 25-point triple double in a single month, joining Oscar Robertson (7x), Russell Westbrook (6x), Nikola Jokic (6x), Luka Dončić (3x), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

In a game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 5, Johnson tallied a triple-double of 21 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to put up those numbers in a single game. He secured his triple-double in 16 minutes and 44 seconds, becoming the second-fastest player to a triple-double in the play-by-play era, trailing only Nikola Jokic (14 minutes, 33 seconds, Feb. 15, 2018), per Elias Sports.

This season, Johnson has secured career highs in points (43, Dec. 18, 2025), rebounds (18, 3x), assists (16, Dec. 5, 2025) and steals (7, Nov. 13, 2025). He recorded his career-best 43 points on his 24th birthday, along with grabbing a career-high tying 18 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He became just the second player in NBA history to tally 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists on his birthday, joining LeBron James (2x).

He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 10 through Nov. 16, his first career weekly honor. Johnson led the Hawks to a perfect 4-0 record, all road wins against Western Conference opponents, marking the first time since 1970-71 (the first season of East/West Conferences) the Hawks have swept a Western Conference trip of at least four games, per Elias Sports.

