Where to Watch The Kia Shooting Stars Challenge: Start Time, TV Channel, and Participants

All-Star Weekend rolls on tonight and All-Star Saturday night is one of the marquee events on the NBA Calendar. The three point shooting contest, the shooting stars challenge and the dunk contest are three of the big events of the weekend and Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is going to be one of the participants in this year's shooting stars challenge.

How does the challenge work?

The Shooting Stars event has a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final. During the competition, each team will have 70 seconds to score points, with the three teammates shooting from seven designated locations on the court. The team with the highest score in the final round will be named champion.

Here is how you can watch All-Star Saturday night:

When: Saturday, Feb. 14

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Intuit Dome --Los Angeles, California

Streaming: Peacock

TV: NBC

Here are the teams for the event:

Team All-Star: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors; Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder; Richard Hamilton, NBA legend

Team Cameron: Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks; Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets; Corey Maggette, NBA legend

Team Harper: Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs; Ron Harper Jr., Boston Celtics; Ron Harper Sr., NBA legend

Team Knicks: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks; Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks; Allan Houston, NBA legend

First Time All-Star

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Johnson, the fourth-youngest Hawk since the team’s move to Atlanta is set to make his first All-Star appearance (24 years, 59 days on Feb. 15). He is averaging career highs of 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes of play. He is one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists and the only player in the Eastern Conference to do so.

He ranks 21st in the league in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game and fourth in assists per game. Johnson is one of only two qualified players to rank top 25 in all three categories, joining Luka Doncic.

The 6-9 forward owns an NBA-best 32 double-doubles this season, in addition to eight triple-doubles. His eight triple-doubles are the most in a single season in franchise history, the most by an Eastern Conference player this season and second-most amongst all players. In the month of December, Johnson averaged a triple-double of 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to average a 25-point triple double in a single month, joining Oscar Robertson (7x), Russell Westbrook (6x), Nikola Jokic (6x), Luka Dončić (3x), Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

In a game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 5, Johnson tallied a triple-double of 21 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to put up those numbers in a single game. He secured his triple-double in 16 minutes and 44 seconds, becoming the second-fastest player to a triple-double in the play-by-play era, trailing only Nikola Jokic (14 minutes, 33 seconds, Feb. 15, 2018), per Elias Sports.

This season, Johnson has secured career highs in points (43, Dec. 18, 2025), rebounds (18, 3x), assists (16, Dec. 5, 2025) and steals (7, Nov. 13, 2025). He recorded his career-best 43 points on his 24th birthday, along with grabbing a career-high tying 18 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He became just the second player in NBA history to tally 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists on his birthday, joining LeBron James (2x).

He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 10 through Nov. 16, his first career weekly honor. Johnson led the Hawks to a perfect 4-0 record, all road wins against Western Conference opponents, marking the first time since 1970-71 (the first season of East/West Conferences) the Hawks have swept a Western Conference trip of at least four games, per Elias Sports.

