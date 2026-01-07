Amid Ongoing Rumors, Trae Young Has Revealed His Top Desired Trade Destination

With each new report, it seems like we are getting closer and closer to the end of the Trae Young era in Atlanta.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Washington Wizards had emerged as a legitimate trade partner for the Hawks to send Trae Young to. Then, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Young and his agents were working with the Hawks on a trade out of Atlanta.

Things appear to be escalating. Charania reported today that the Wizards are Young's preferred destination and that there are traction in these trade conversations.

Just in on NBA Today -- Atlanta Hawks four-time All-Star Trae Young has the Washington Wizards as his top desired destination: pic.twitter.com/lpMEftC4vv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2026

What would a potential trade look like?

As Stein reported earlier this week, a deal with the Wizards would center around the expiring deal of CJ McCollum, but who else could be involved?

Could it just be McCollum and draft picks heading to the Hawks in exchange for Young? Could the Hawks look to offload Luke Kennard in this deal as well, as he has been a big disappoinment since being signed this summer?

Are there any other players from the Wizards who would make sense for the Hawks to try and target? Names could include Marvin Bagley (add an extra big), Corey Kispert (add more shooting), or maybe Malaki Branham.

NBA insider Jake Fischer had this to say this morning about the talks between the Hawks and the Wizards:

"The Hawks and Wizards have indeed engaged in serious discussions on a Young swap, league sources say, but a trade might not necessarily happen fast.

I'm told Atlanta wants to see, if possible between now and the Feb. 5 trade buzzer, if any other potential trade partners emerge.

So far, though, it has been difficult to confirm another team in active pursuit of Young.

The Wizards, according to several league sources briefed on the talks, have been monitoring Young's situation ever since the offseason came and went with no extension.

The Wizards in particular, are likewise known as a team that will take on long-term salary if necessary if it can bring them additional draft capital. If Washington can also be part of Young rebuilding his trade value, like his former AAU teammate Michael Porter Jr. has in Brooklyn this season, even better.

The Wizards, furthermore, are in pretty dire need of some entertainment value for their long-suffering fans on top of the team's clear need for an established table-setter. My recent trip to the nation's capital to work on a couple features delivered two of the emptier, more lifeless home games I've ever attended.

One more thing here: If an Atlanta/Washington trade does come to fruition, I can certainly see the Wizards proposing to Young's representation that the parties do an extension of some sort. Would Young be willing to rip up his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season in exchange for a longer deal with more manageable annual average value? Important question to file away.

League personnel we've consulted on the topic have projected that such an offer would have to be north of $100 million over three years to hold any appeal."

If the Hawks do move Young to the Wizards in favor of McCollum's expiring deal and potentially other assets, it would signal the end of an era for the Hawks.

Stay tuned for the latest news.

