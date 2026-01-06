Breaking Down What the Latest Trae Young Trade Report Means And What Comes Next

The Trae Young era in Atlanta might be nearing its conclusion.

Earlier in the day, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Wizards were emerging as a legitimate trade candidate for Young and shortly after, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Young and his agents are working with the Hawks to find him a trade out of Atlanta.

The Hawks and Young's agents have maintained positive dialogue on his future ever since the franchise elected not to offer a contract extension last summer ahead of his 2026 player option. Now the sides are working together on a trade out of Atlanta. https://t.co/IWehy7ZIJN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

While there is still a month until the trade deadline, it does feel like there could be a solution at any point over the next month. It could be tomorrow, it could be next week, or it could be February 5th. It does feel like things are coming to a conclusion though and this franchise is going to be going on a new path.

What does this mean?

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In short, a solution should be coming sooner or later. The biggest question right now will be what can the Hawks expect in a return for Trae Young?

My answer to that is to probably keep your expectations low.

In the report from Stein, he mentioned that the centerpiece of a potential Young-Wizards deal would be the expiring contract of CJ McCollum. The Wizards would have to add more money to make the trade work, which would likely include someone like Corey Kispert or Marvin Bagley to be in the deal. If the deal is made around a number of expiring deals, which could mean the Wizards or any other team that has an interest in trading for Young, than the Hawks would be prioritizing future space to either add a major player at the deadline (Anthony Davis?) or to have major cap room this summer to work with and add around this team.

Right now, the Wizards are the only team to be mentioned as a legitimate contender for Young. In face, Stein mentioned that the Hawks might have to attach draft capital to move Young.

"Sources tell The Stein Line that the Wizards have been actively exploring their trade options with McCollum, who is playing out the final year of his current contract at $30.7 million after Washington acquired the veteran guard in the offseason in a deal that sent Jordan Poole to the Pelicans.

More salary would have to be added by Washington to make the salary cap math work in a trade for Young — and it remains to be seen whether the Hawks would also have to send the Wizards draft capital as a measure to convince them to absorb Young's contract or if Washington would be making a direct play for Young — but the prospect of Atlanta trading its most popular player is only growing as the Feb. 5 trade deadline nears.

Sources tell The Stein Line that Young has been in communication in recent days with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and is aware of Atlanta's on-going efforts to canvass the trade market for their four-time NBA All-Star."

In the end, I do not think the Hawks should-or will have to- end out sending draft capital to move Young, but it does show that his value league wide is not high at all. It is tough to find a great fit for Young due to his salary and the amount of point guard talent around the league.

One team that has been repeatedly mentioned for Young is the Sacramento Kings, but according to Sam Amick at The Athletic, the Kings are not interested in dealing for Young.

Source says Sacramento has no interest in a Trae Young deal, fwiw. That has been the Kings’ stance for quite some time now - even with rumblings about a Young-for-Zach LaVine swap - and I’m told it remains unchanged. https://t.co/pf1gqYMmf0 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 6, 2026

The Trae Young era appears to be coming to an end in Atlanta and with the trade deadline a month away, a solution could come at any time.

