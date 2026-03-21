Atlanta and Golden State Release Updated Injury Reports Ahead Of Tonight's Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks 11 game winning streak was halted last night in a blow out loss against the Houston Rockets, but the Hawks are hoping for a quick bounce back tonight when the host the Golden State Warriors, who have been in a free fall since the injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

With both teams playing on the second night of a back to back, the injuriy reports for either team have not been revealed until now.

For the Hawks, their injury report is completely clean. Jonathan Kuminga missed last night's loss vs Houston, but he is available for tonight's game against his former team.

For the Warriors, Draymond Green (injury management), De'Anthony Melton (injury management), Gary Payton II (knee), Malevy Leons (wrist), and Quinten Post (injury management) are all questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis, Stephen Curry, Al Horford, Moses Moody, Seth Curry, and Jimmy Butler are all. Golden State could be very short-handed in this game.

Matchup Preview

This is going to be the first game that Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga has played against his former team since being traded from Golden State at the February trade deadline for Kristaps Porzingis. Kuminga has been an impactful addition to the Hawks. Porzingis has been solid for the Warriors over the past couple of games after missing time due to an illness.

What kind of game will Kuminga have in store tonight for his former team?

The Hawks are going to need more than just a big game from Kuminga if they want to get back on the right track.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is coming off of his 39th straight game scoring 10-or-more points on 3/20, finishing with 21 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, including connecting on 8-9 from the charity stripe, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes. Over his last eight games, Alexander-Walker has 20-or-more points seven times and at least 18 points in all eight games, averaging 24.8 points on .549 FG%, .524 3FG%, and .939 FT% over that time. NAW is shooting a career-best .897% from the free-throw line this season, tied for the sixth-best clip in the league and the fifth-best in a single season in franchise history.



Alexander-Walker has knocked down a career-best 210 three-pointers so far this season, the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history, shooting .390% from deep, the best clip from deep in club history by any player averaging at least 8.0 3FGA per game. Of his 8.0 three-point attempts per game, 6.0 of them are catch-and-shoot, per NBA.com/Stats. On catch-and-shoot triples, Alexander-Walker is averaging .410%, the second-best clip amongst all players averaging at least 6.0 catch-and-shoot three-pointers, trailing only Kon Knueppel.