Atlanta Hawks Are Reportedly Still Showing Trade Interest in Mavericks Center

We are less than 24 hours away from the NBA trade deadline.

The Atlanta Hawks made two of the first three trades of the season, but they have been silent since Tuesday. Atlanta of course traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert before this week dealing Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and a pair of second round picks.

The Hawks most glaring need has been at the center position, and it has been widely expected that the Hawks would add to the position at the deadline (Reath is a center but is already out for the season with an injury), but they have yet to make a move. Kristaps Porzingis was their big offseason acquisition, but he has been unavailable to play due to injuries.

One move could be getting closer, though. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks continue to have trade interest in Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. Stein says that the Mavericks are wanting first round compensation for Gafford, but the Hawks have only been willing to include second round picks up to this point.

In talks between the teams this week, league sources say, Dallas has sought a first-round pick and Atlanta has countered with second-round compensation. The financial urgency for the Mavericks to make a move has passed now that they've made their Anthony Davis trade. https://t.co/Hcvb8Ezkfy — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2026

This is not the first time that Gafford's name has come up in trade talks involving the Hawks. He has been linked to Atlanta given that they have a need at the center position alongside Onyeka Okongwu.

How would Gafford fit?

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) battle for the rebound during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford would fit the profile of the kind of center that the Hawks need alongside Okongwu. The Hawks have a size issue and they are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league and can't keep teams out of the paint.

Gafford would help with that. This season, he is averaging 8.1 PPG and 6.6 RPG, as well as 1.3 BPG. He is a good rim running threat on offense and would give the Hawks a nice 1-2 punch inside.

Gafford is not perfect, though. He is not a threat from three and has three years left on his contract after this season. He is owed $17.2 million next season, $18.1 million the following season, and nearly $19 million in the last year of his contract. Would the Hawks be willing to sacrifice some flexibility they would have this summer to go ahead and make a move for Gafford? He would help fill a need, but he could still be obtained if the Hawks swing and miss on other candidates this summer. If the Mavericks' stance on wanting a first-round pick remains, I would pass on this deal if I were the Hawks.

The Mavericks have already made one big move today, sending Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and D'Angelo Russell to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first round picks, and three second round picks. This saved the Mavericks significant money and now they may not feel as pressured to deal Gafford as they did earlier in the day. Keep an eye on this situation moving forward.

