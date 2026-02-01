Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

We are four days away from the NBA's trade deadline.

There has only been one deal so far in this season, with the Hawks sending Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While a lot of the noise is surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo leading up to the deadline, there could be some smaller deals made that impact the playoff race.

With the Young deal now behind them, is there another move that the Hawks will be making?

Let's break down the latest rumors surrounding the Hawks and try to separate fact from fiction.

The Hawks are looking for front-court depth if the right fit presents itself

Atlanta has been linked to Anthony Davis relentlessly throughout the past month or so, but with his latest injury news, it seems unlikely that that will materialize. The Hawks however could look to add help in the frontcourt if the right opportunity presents itself.

According to Michael Scotto at HoopsHype, teams have been calling about Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, but they are not listening to offers right now and are looking to add to their frontcourt:

"Despite interest from the Indiana Pacers and other teams who’ve checked in on Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks have been resistant to moving their 25-year-old center, league sources told HoopsHype. Meanwhile, Atlanta has been open to adding frontcourt depth if the right fit presents itself."

With Porzingis unavailable for much of the season and leaving the Hawks with a big weakness alongside Okongwu, Atlanta could look for an expiring contract to help them for the rest of the season or they could use Porzingis $30 million contract to land higher caliber player.

Verdict: Fact

Hawks won't enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

With Jalen Johnson and the unprotected 2026 1st round pick that is the most favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, the Hawks do have intriguing assets if they wanted to get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes.

It does not appear that they are going to do that according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

"The early indications are that Atlanta has not joined the Giannis chase and does not intend to. The Hawks do have control of Milwaukee's picks in the next two drafts but have shown no interest to date in surrendering control of them. The Hawks are likewise said to be unwilling to surrender Jalen Johnson in a theoretical Antetokounmpo deal ... even though Johnson's agent Rich Paul said in one of his recent podcasts that the Milwaukee native is precisely whom the Bucks should target."

I think this is the right path for the Hawks. They would not be a contender even if they acquired Antetokounmpo and they should continue to build around Johnson and the rest of this young core, including the player they will obtain in the 2026 Draft. Atlanta should not rush this build and do something rash.

Verdict: Buy

Atlanta could move the expiring contracts of Kristaps Porzingis and/or Luke Kennard

This goes along with the frontcourt depth rumor. If the Hawks combined Porzingis and Kennard, that would be $41 million in expiring deals, Those are interesting trade chips and according to Scotto, Atlanta may move them:

"Conversely, Kristaps Porzingis ($30.73 million) and Luke Kennard ($11 million) are considered potential trade candidates due to their expiring contracts leading up to the trade deadline, as discussed previously on HoopsHype.



The Hawks also have nearly $7 million in room under the luxury tax and have signalled a willingness to help other teams duck the tax for second-round pick draft compensation, HoopsHype has learned."

I think it would take the right deal and the Hawks don't need to move either of these players, especially the way Kennard has been playing as of late. Porzingis, though unavailable, does help the Hawks quite a bit when he is on the court. If the right deal is available sure, but it might be tough to move these deals.

