Atlanta Hawks magic number and playoff berth tracker

There are only two games left on the slate for every team in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks come into Friday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied with the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but by virtue of losing the season series, the Hawks lose that tiebreaker to Toronto.

So how does the Hawks postseason fate look heading into tonight?

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Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) and guard Max Strus (2) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

It is pretty simple for the Atlanta Hawks heading into Friday's games. If they beat the Cavaliers, they will clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021.

Not only would the Hawks clinch a spot in the playoffs, but they would also win the division title, which would come in handy in case the Hawks come into any three way tie scenarios. If the Hawks win the division title, but find themselves in a three way tie, they would be given the tiebreaker.

Where could the Hawks end up?

In terms of seeding, the Hawks could be anywhere from 5th to 8th.

Atlanta is going to have eyes on the Raptors-Knicks matchup tonight. If Atlanta can beat Cleveland tonight and the Knicks beat the Raptors, Atlanta would be in the drivers seat for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, needing only a win against the Miami Heat on Sunday to claim the 5th seed and likely set up a postseason series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Hawks win tonight and Toronto wins, the Hawks are likely going to end up as the No. 6 seed. The main reason for that is because Toronto ends their season with a game against the Nets on Sunday, a team that wants nothing more than to lose out and start preparing for the 2026 NBA Draft. The Hawks could use some help from the Knicks tonight if they want to be 5th, which I do think would be preferable for Atlanta. .

What if the Hawks lose tonight?

Things would get sticky for Atlanta. Depending on the results of tonight's games involving the Hornets, Magic, and 76ers, it could mean Atlanta is in a big tie heading into Sunday.

The simplest thing for Atlanta tonight is to beat Cleveland and lock up a top four seed. If they can win and get some help from the Knicks, that would make for a great night for the Hawks.