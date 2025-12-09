Atlanta Hawks Mentioned As A Potential Trade Suitor For Current Dallas Mavericks Star

The Atlanta Hawks have played one of the most challenging schedules in the NBA from a logistical standpoint. They have played 15 road games compared to just 10 home games and had two back-to-backs this week, both with travel. Atlanta is already without star point guard Trae Young and has missed center Kristaps Porzingis for multiple games over this stretch as well. While they recently had a three-game losing streak this week, losing two of those games by a combined total of two points, Atlanta got a win last night against Washington, and now they do not have to play a game until Friday night.

Atlanta was one of the most hyped teams coming into the season due to their offseason moves, but they have not been able to see what this complete team looks like due to Trae Young getting hurt on Oct. 29th. Jalen Johnson has taken another leap and is having an All-NBA season and the Hawks are 14-11 overall.

While the most talked about player in the potential trade market in the NBA right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is flying under the radar. A lot of analysts around the NBA have pointed to the Hawks as one of the teams that could make a trade for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available, what about Davis? That is something that has not been mentioned at least until today.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote today that the Hawks are expected to be a contender to trade for Davis, along with the Raptors and the Pistons.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, another former NBA champion, is expected to be a critical trade target of several teams, including many of the East's contenders. The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said. Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension.

The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.

Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason."

Would Davis make sense for the Hawks?

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second half at Paycom Center.

If the price was right, Davis might make a ton of sense for the Hawks. The biggest concerns are his injury history and his contract.

Davis is under contract for this season, next season, and has a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. Charania mentioned that he is eligible for a massive four-year, $275 million max extension that would pay him $76 million when he turns 37,.

Due to his injury history and age, that is not an extension that the Hawks would be interested in given general manager Onsi Saleh's short track record of having optionality and flexibility.

I do think that for the right offer, the Hawks should be interested in Davis for the remainder of his current contract. Atlanta has a talented, young team that is below the luxury tax and there are ways to acquire Davis that would keep them there or below the first apron.

Either Trae Young or Kristaps Porzingis would have to be in the deal and I would think the Hawks would want to keep Young. A trio of Young, Davis, and Jalen Johnson would be among the best in the league and the Hawks could still have Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If the Hawks moved Young in the deal, they would have to continue starting Alexander-Walker.

Davis would raise the ceiling of this team and in a wide open Eastern Conference, it might be the difference if he could stay healthy. The Hawks have plenty of assets and options right now and could make a big deal like this if it is for the right price.

