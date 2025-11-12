Atlanta Hawks Reveal New 2025=2026 Peachtree City Edition Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks today officially unveiled their 2025-26 Nike NBA Peachtree City Edition uniforms and matching hardwood court, set to debut on Tuesday, Nov. 18, when the team will host the Detroit Pistons at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The Hawks will showcase these jerseys for a total of 10 marquee matchups.

This season’s Peachtree uniform pays homage to Georgia, the Peach State, celebrating the bold character of its capital, Atlanta, and the Peachtree streets that connect the city’s diverse neighborhoods. Featuring vibrant, energetic colors that capture Atlanta’s electric spirit, the new design draws inspiration from the team’s 2019-20 City Edition colorways, reimagining the city’s rich heritage through a modern and fresh lens.

“The return of our Peachtree City Edition uniform is a celebration of Atlanta,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Proctor. “From music to food to basketball, Peachtree represents how Atlanta continues to shape culture in ways that are bold, fresh and always True To Atlanta. Throughout the season, we will continue to uplift our community and celebrate the individuals, organizations and businesses that represent our city.”

The Colorway

The colorway for the Peachtree City Edition Uniform is comprised of Fresh Peach, Ascension White and Infinity Black. Fresh Peach celebrates Atlanta’s identity as the Peach State, uniting locals through the city’s iconic 71 Peachtree streets and its symbolic presence on every license plate. Ascension White embodies Atlanta’s upward spirit, always ambitious, unshaken and always striving higher. Infinity Black is an affirmation of the team’s bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, powered by the unwavering support of its fans.

The Jersey and Patch

The chest wordmark pays tribute to Atlanta’s iconic Peachtree streets stitched into the jersey to unite them as one, transforming local landmarks into a global statement. Trimmed in Fresh Peach and Ascension White, the collar and side panels are outlined with precision, creating a sharp, purposeful silhouette. Bold, sharply defined numbers command attention, reflecting Atlanta’s confident and forward-moving style.

The Paze℠ online checkout patch, located on the left side of every Hawks jersey, is woven into the fabric of the team, symbolizing its connection to Atlanta’s growing digital landscape. Ahead of the season, the Hawks announced a new multi-year partnership naming Paze℠ online checkout as their Official Online Checkout Partner and Digital Wallet, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing digital innovation and supporting community well-being in Atlanta, a recognized hub for financial technology.

The Shorts

The Fresh Peach and Ascension White trim continues along the shorts, echoing the jersey’s lines in a slightly curved arc that conveys flow and movement while keeping the design crisp and bold. The belt buckle features a peach, a subtle nod to the city’s culture, while the Hawks EVO logo symbolizes the organization’s enduring legacy, present in every step on and off the court.

The Court

The hardwood embodies Atlanta’s strong foundation of pride, capturing the essence of the city that inspires it. A natural wood stain grounds the design, accented by bold black details, peach-inspired tones, and the striking “Forever True to Atlanta” wordmark along the sideline. Blending modern design with detail, the court celebrates Atlanta’s legacy as a center of creativity and influence throughout each game.

When will they be worn?

• Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Detroit Pistons

• Wednesday, Dec. 3, vs. Los Angeles Clippers

• Friday, Dec. 19 vs. San Antonio Spurs

• Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 vs. Boston Celtics

• Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

• Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 vs. Charlotte Hornets

• Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 vs. Washington Wizards

• Saturday, March 7, 2026 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Monday, March 16, 2026 vs. Orlando Magic

• Friday, April 10, 2026 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Released annually in collaboration with Nike, the NBA and the Hawks, the Nike NBA City Edition collection celebrates Atlanta’s unique identity, history, and stories, while also showcasing the city’s vision for the future.

