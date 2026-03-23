Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, Injury Report, Starting Lineups for Tonight's Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight against an opponent that can't wait for the season to end.

It's hard to say that the Memphis Grizzlies are in anything other than a full rebuild after trading Jaren Jackson Jr for a haul. They likely would have gotten a deal done for Ja Morant too if there was interest, but nothing materialized. As of now, the Grizzlies have a total of eight first-round picks between now and 2032. They'll be looking to make their 2026 first-rounder as high as possible, which means that they aren't very incentivized to win tonight's game.

Still, the Hawks can't afford to assume that the Grizzlies will just give them the win. A slide from any of the teams in the No. 5 through the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference could make a massive difference in the standings. Therefore, every game counts. If they play like they did against the Warriors, though, it shouldn't be very hard to beat Memphis.

By the Numbers

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite poor shooting from deep, the Hawks killed the Warriors' defense in every other way. They are 7th in points, 13th in FG%, 6th in 3P%, 20th in FT%, 17th in rebounds (21st in OREB, 12th in DREB), 1st in assists, and 12th in turnovers per game. They're 14th in offensive rating this year.

It has to be considered that the Warriors were decimated by injuries, but the Hawks defense did a pretty good job of capitalizing on Golden State's mistakes. They are 20th in points allowed, 19th in FG% allowed, 16th in 3P% allowed, 25th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 18th in blocks. They're 11th in defensive rating this year.

The Grizzlies' offense hasn't exactly been a juggernaut this season despite a promising rookie season from Cedric Coward and a solid sophomore follow-up for Jaylen Wells. They are 15th in points, 25th in FG%, 19th in 3P%, 10th in FT%, 19th in rebounds (13th in OREB, 21st in DREB), 8th in assists, and 22nd in turnovers per game. They're 20th in offensive rating this year.

The decision to move on from Jaren Jackson Jr might pay dividends in the long run, but the short-term impact on their defense has been dramatic. They are 23rd in points allowed, 24th in FG% allowed, 20th in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 10th in steals, and 13th in blocks. They're 22nd in defensive rating this year.

Three Reasons Atlanta Can Win This Game

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been on a heater as of late. In his last five games, he's averaged 24.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on a blistering 72.7 TS%. His ability to bail the Hawks out by making tough three-pointers or stepping into midrange shots has been impressive and Atlanta will need this hot streak to continue. Memphis doesn't really have a lot of great defenders on the roster right now, but Jaylen Wells is a talented isolation defender in his own right. It'll be interesting to see if Wells can slow NAW down.

The Grizzlies have not shown the ability to consistently lock down shooters from the perimeter. Four of their last five opponents shot above 36% from deep and the other one was the Celtics, who lean into three-point variance more than almost anyone and fell on the wrong side of it. This is a huge advantage for Atlanta because of the sheer amount of capable shooters they have on their roster. NAW, CJ McCollum and one of Zaccharie Risacher/Corey Kispert/Onyeka Okongwu will usually be able to hit their threes in any given matchup. That gives the Hawks plenty of spacing to operate.

One of the biggest factors in Atlanta's victory over Golden State was how well they were able to score in the paint. They outscored the Warriors by a 66-46 margin in the paint. Without a rim protector like Jaren Jackson Jr, they've become a lot easier to score on in the paint and they're 23rd in points given up in the paint. Atlanta is 6th in points scored in the paint, so it's possible that the Hawks could use a similar formula in order to win tonight's game.

Three Reasons Atlanta Might Lose This Game

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) react during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While NAW has been on a hot streak as of late, Onyeka Okongwu has been in a definite slump. He's shot 21.7% from deep over his last five games and a measly combined 45.1 TS%. The Hawks have been able to win in spite of this, but it could lead to problems if their usual shooters go cold and OO doesn't have his usual sharpshooting chops. It is not confirmed that Jalen Johnson will return for this game against the Grizzlies, which reduces their margin for error.

Cam Spencer isn't entirely confirmed to return for the Grizzlies tonight, but he could make a notable difference if he suits up. He's shooting 44% from deep on 4.6 attempts per game, which is really impressive efficiency for a sophomore season. Due to how shorthanded the Grizzlies are, having any player who can handle the ball and shoot is extremely welcome.

Speaking of underrated players, the Memphis backcourt of Wells, Ty Jerome and Javon Small is their best chance of keeping up with the Hawks in this game. Small has been one of the best second-round rookies this season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists since the All-Star Game. Ty Jerome is averaging a career-high 19.9 points and 5.8 assists per game on 48/41.9/87 shooting splits. Wells has been a standout isolation defender and largely kept up with the promise as a role player he showed as a rookie.

Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks - Jalen Johnson is questionable.

Memphis Grizzlies - Taj Gibson is questionable, Cam Spencer is doubtful and Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, Jahmai Mashack, Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope are all out.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network and NBATV

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - CJ McCollum

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Grizzlies

G - Ty Jerome

G - Javon Small

F - Jaylen Wells

F - GG Jackson

C - Olivier Maxence-Prosper

If the Grizzlies were at full strength, this could be an interesting game. However, the disparity in talent between these two teams is too much to overcome. Unless the Hawks completely mail this game in, it's very hard to envision how they might lose this game. Expect Atlanta to handle business before they take on the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons on Wednesday.