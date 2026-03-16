Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups for Tonight's Matchup

The biggest game of the Atlanta Hawks season has arrived.

When a team plays 82 games, it can be hard to peg down one game that is that much more important than the others, but this game is different. With the season winding down, there is precious little time to make moves up the standings and that is why this game is so important.

Not only that, but this is a matchup of two teams with the longest winning streaks in the NBA. The Hawks have won nine games in a row, their longest since the 2014-2015 season while the Magic have won seven in a row and sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta might be in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, but they are only 2.5 games back from the Magic and most importantly, if the Hawks win tonight's game, they will clinch the season series and most importantly, clinch the tiebreaker should the teams be together in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a game with real stakes and the most important game of the season for the Hawks. If they lose, they lose ground in the playoff race and might be too far behind to catch up. If they win, they keep rolling along and can dream about finally getting out of the play-in tournament.

By the Numbers

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks offense has been really solid over this winning streak and have raised their statistical profil.

They are 7th in points, 13th in FG%, 6th in 3P%, 21st in FT%, 18th in rebounds (22nd in OREB, 13th in DREB), 1st in assists, and 11th in turnovers per game. They're 15th in offensive rating this year.

The defense has been much better in their past 11 games, but their strength against higher-level teams needs to be tested. They are 20th in points allowed, 19th in FG% allowed, 13th in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 18th in blocks. They're 12th in defensive rating this year.

Since this core of players has been together, the Magic have had one of the best defenses in the NBA and while they are not at the top of the league in defense this season, they are still a very solid defensive team. Offensively, they have been much better since the All-Star Break, but that is where they are going to have their biggest question marks, especially with Anthony Black and Franz Wagner out.

They are 14th in points, 17th in FG%, 25th in 3P%, 8th in FT%, 14th in rebounds (20th in OREB, 12th in DREB), 13th in assists, and 6th in turnovers per game. They're 14th in offensive rating this year.

Defensively, they are 11th in points allowed, 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 5th in three point percentage allowed, 13th in rebounds allowed, 16th in steals, and 13th in blocks. They are 10th in defensive rating this season.

Three reasons the Hawks can win this game

The Hawks defense has been stifling since the All-Star Break, but this is going to be the biggest test that they have faced since the played the Miami Heat, which was their last loss. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane are going to have to do everything for the Magic and the Hawks are going to be able to lock in on those guys with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. I presume that Daniels will draw the Banchero assignment while Alexander-Walker is going to be tasked with guarding Bane.

Orlando has a really solid three point defense, but the Hawks are one of the better three point shooting teams in the NBA and have guys that can get hot and make a difference in this game. Even with starting Daniels, who is not a good three point shooter, this Hawks team can let it fly. CJ McCollum and Alexander-Walker are going to play a huge role in tonight's game, as is Okongwu. Zaccharie Risacher had one of his best games of the season in the last game against Orlando, scoring 21 points back in November.

Atlanta is healthier. Black and Wagner are two huge pieces to the Magic and not having them is going to hinder Orlando's chances of winning this game. If the Hawks can get Jonathan Kuminga back tonight, they are going to be the far healthier team.

Three reasons the Hawks might lose this game

This may sound simplistif, but is going to be the biggest test that the Hawks have faced in nearly a month. This is going to be a national TV game with a lot of eyeballs on it and in these kind of spots before, the Hawks have faltered. This version of the team, with Jalen Johnson leading the way, has not been in this kind of game before. Will we get a performance that says the Hawks are legitimate playoff threats or will they squander the chance at home?

Paolo Banchero and Desmond have been the leaders for the Magic during this winning streak and either player is capable of getting to 30-35 points. Bane only had nine points when these two teams lasat played in March, but he is playing his best basketball of the season right now. Tristan da Silva has come on strong has well, giving Orlando a nice three point threat around Banchero and Bane.

I have mentioned several times that this is the best teams the Hawks have faced in nearly a month, but it is by far the best defense they have faced. Atlanta's halfcourt offense can get bogged down at times and against an Orlando team that prides itself on being physical, I could see Atlanta having enough poor stretches in this game that allows Orlando to dictate the tempo and pace of this game.

Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks- Jonthan Kuminga is questionable

Orlando Magic- Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac are all out for this game and Jett Howard is questionable.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: Peacock/NBCSN

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - CJ McCollum

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Magic

G - Jalen Suggs

G - Desmond Bane

F - Paolo Banchero

F - Tristan da Silva

C - Wendell Carter Jr