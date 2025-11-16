Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game

The Atlanta Hawks are facing a hot Phoenix Suns team, which is on a five-game winning streak and may be without some valuable players, similar to Atlanta. As of now, the Suns have listed Grayson Allen as out and Jalen Green as out.

For Atlanta, they come into this game as winners of four straight and will conclude their West Coast trip in Phoenix. Today, the Hawks have listed All-Star point guard Trae Young as out, but he is the only player on the injury report.

Hopped off the plane and headed straight to the Phoenix Mercury practice facility but I missed most of Atlanta Hawks practice.



Zaccharie Risacher was still out there at the FT line.



Hawks face the Suns tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Q59VukmNnY — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) November 15, 2025

This game, however, should be a fun one, as both teams share a similar style and aim to score a lot of points. Additionally, both rank in the top 10 in the NBA in terms of defense, with Atlanta fifth and Phoenix tenth. The key for the Hawks will be to figure out how to stop or slow down Devin Booker, who is averaging 28.5 points per game this season and is coming off an efficient 33-point, 54% shooting performance from the field.

Atlanta should continue to try to dominate the paint in this game, as they average 53.1 points in the paint per game, while the Suns currently give up 50 points in the paint per game, which ranks them near the middle of the NBA in terms of paint protection. Another key that the Hawks should use to their advantage is getting out on the fast break, as Jalen Johnson has looked strong in that regard and is coming off a historic performance.

The ONLY player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line.



JALEN. JOHNSON. pic.twitter.com/YxB9KT4gmX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 14, 2025

Johnson's historic triple double came on both ends of the court and what stuck out most was his seven steals. This game has started to create more of a conversation for Johnson being labeled as a potential All-Star candidate, as our own Jackson Caudell had this to say:

"If the campaign for Jalen Johnson to make the All-Star game had not started, it should now.

Johnson is doing everything that he can to keep the Hawks on a winning path with star point guard Trae Young still sidelined and he is doing a great job. Johnson flirted with a triple double on Wednesday vs the Kings, going off for 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

If not for a shoulder injury last season, Johnson could have made his first All-Star team. If he continues on this path, he might be getting attention for more than just an All-Star game."

The Hawks will play against the Suns on Sunday at 8 PM ET.

