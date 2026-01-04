Four Blockbuster Trae Young Trade Ideas That Could Move The Hawks Into A New Era

The possibility of Trae Young being dealt seems to become more and more real with every game that the Hawks play. Will it culminate in a blockbuster move?

Since Young has returned to the lineup, the Atlanta Hawks have taken a sharp nosedive. They're 2-8 in the 10 games he's played on the season and they have yet to win a game since he returned from his injury. His most recent game was horrifically bad against the Knicks. He finished with nine points and ten assists while also recording 6 turnovers, getting hunted on defense and finishing as a -13 in the 128-125 loss.

To be fair, that hasn't been the norm in his games. In the three games prior to the Knicks loss, Young averaged 29 points and 10 assists on 52/54/89 shooting splits. However, the Hawks still lost. It doesn't help his public perception that the Hawks snapped their seven-game losing streak by blowing out the Timberwolves, 126-102, with Young sidelined.

It's unfair to blame Young for everything that is wrong with the Hawks. Even so, it seems like things are marching towards a divorce in some fashion. It may not come this summer, but the Hawks are clearly open to dealing Young if they can get appropriate value in return.

A recent report from NBA insider Sam Amick of the Athletic makes this fairly obvious. Per Amick:

"League sources say the Hawks, who saw so many promising signs during that Young-less stretch, are more open to discussing deals for him than ever. Yet in the absence of clarity regarding legitimate suitors, and with league sources indicating that Young's market is widely considered minimal, it remains entirely possible that the Hawks will have to handle his situation in the summertime."

While it seems more likely that a trade is reached in the summer with Young as an expiring contract, it is still possible that he gets dealt midseason.

It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.

Scenario #1 - A New Start in the Valley

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns get: Trae Young, Gary Trent Jr, Taurean Prince, 2026 2nd round pick (from MIL, via UTA)

Atlanta Hawks get: Jalen Green, Nick Richards

Milwaukee Bucks get: Royce O'Neale

For Atlanta, adding Jalen Green is the intriguing part of this deal. Even though he wasn't a fit on the Rockets, Green might work in Atlanta. He'd be the clear second option behind Jalen Johnson and possibly third depending on how well Onyeka Okongwu or Nickeil Alexander-Walker are playing on any particular night. He's a bit bigger than Young at 6'4 and he's been durable throughout his past two NBA seasons, playing 82 games in back-to-back seasons. However, he's been sidelined for much of this season. He should make his return in January, which fits well with the Hawks' need to get into the postseason this year. However, Green's fit as a high-volume scorer would take some attention off of Johnson while making an intriguing backcourt pairing with NAW. In Green's debut for Phoenix, he scored 29 points while making six threes. The Hawks could certainly use that type of range. Richards is just a backup big option to give Atlanta some more depth.

The Suns aren't losing much in terms of minutes in this move. Jalen Green has barely played for the Suns this season while Richards just doesn't get a lot of playing time. Therefore, this would be a definite upgrade on their 2025-26 roster. Young's presence would free up Booker to play as a true shooting guard and Suns center Mark Williams would certainly benefit from the point guard's capabilities in the pick and roll. They have a strong backcourt defender in Dillon Brooks who can cover for some of Young's shortcomings on that end. Phoenix currently ranks 21st in the NBA in assists per game and 22nd in scoring, so they could certainly use some more playmaking and a second option who can take some pressure off of Booker. Collin Gillespie has been excellent for the Suns, but he's more of a rotation player. Young could be a stabilizing force for Phoenix's starting lineup. They also add Trent and Prince (when healthy) to get some more 3&D wings in the mix that can improve their depth.

The Bucks are involved in this deal to add more scoring alongside Giannis and Myles Turner. O'Neale has been one of the most effective catch-and-shoot wings in the league and he's shooting 43% from deep this season. That gives Milwaukee's lineup more space to operate as they attempt to break into the playoff race.

Scenario #2 - Trae Time In Portland

Portland Trail Blazers

Atlanta Hawks get: Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Blake Wesley, 2028 1st-round pick (via ORL, from POR)

Portland Trail Blazers get: Trae Young, Jarred Vanderbilt, 2032 2nd-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers get: Matisse Thybulle

Atlanta isn't getting high-value players in Grant and Henderson. However, Grant does still have some value as a complimentary player. He's averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 44/39/87 shooting splits. These numbers aren't entirely empty, either. Grant's been a major positive for Portland's offense - they are 6.1 points per 100 possessions better in his minutes on offense. The Hawks also have a lot of players who thrive in transition and Grant has made the Blazers 2.3 points per 100 possessions better in transition situations (89th percentile among all wings). He's just a bad defender, which is a problem considering how bad the Hawks already are on that end of the court. Henderson just hasn't produced at the level that a top-3 pick should. He's fairly physical, draws an above-average amount of contact and could grow into a starting point guard with time. Atlanta's spacing and being freed from main ball-handler duties might allow Henderson to tap into some unreached upside. However, there's a lot of projection baked into this acquisition.

Portland's motivation to land Trae Young seems a bit hard to discern considering that the Blazers already have a crowded backcourt with Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Damian Lillard (when healthy). However, the reality is that Henderson hasn't played at all this season and was statistically one of the worst players in the NBA when he did. His shooting and penchant for turnovers are both becoming difficult to cover up for the Blazers, and his absence from the rotation only makes things more complicated regarding his future in Portland. The Blazers can break from the disastrous move to draft Henderson and a bad contract with Grant. They'll have to pay a first-round pick to do it, but the upside is getting a usable player in Young who can weaponize Donovan Clingan in the pick-and-roll similar to how Clint Capela unlocked arguably his best two-way form in Atlanta. The scoring potential of a Young and Lillard can't be overlooked. Furthermore, it gives them some reason to still have Holiday on the roster in order to cover up for the tiny point guard's flaws on that end. It would be a strange fit in the backcourt, but Portland could make the move in order to further clear their books for the future and resolve two of their worst roster decisions.

Los Angeles has an obvious incentive - add more defense. Back when Luka Doncic was on the Mavericks, they were interested in adding Thybulle as a defense-first wing who could be turned into a useful offensive player because of Luka's playmaking. If he's healthy, that idea could still work. Thybulle has been an incredibly impactful perimeter defender throughout his career because he produces blocks and steals at an elite rate. He's been in the 90+ percentile for BLK% for his entire career and he's consistently one of the best at picking opposing ball-handlers' pockets. He does struggle to stay on the court, but the Lakers would do this deal if Thybulle can maintain the 44% he shot from three-point range last season. Importantly, they would also free up long-term salary cap space if they did this deal.

Scenario #3 - Hawks Go All-In On Offense

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks get: Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings get: Trae Young, 2029 1st-round pick (top-10 protected)

There are few teams that are more obviously open for business than the Sacramento Kings. They have been trying to trade Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan to anyone who is willing to give them decent value. Furthemore, the Kings have long been searching for a star point guard. Could Young be that player?

It seems like the most sensible deal between these two teams would essentially be a contract swap between LaVine and Young. The Hawks would also likely be able to pry Keon Ellis away from the Kings since they don't seem all that interested in giving him minutes. Despite Sacramento playing some of the worst defensive lineups in the NBA, Ellis is still a good defender. They're 2.0 points per 100 possessions better on defense with him in the game and he increases their turnover percentage by 3.7% in his minutes. He is one of the better on-ball defenders in the NBA - his STL% of 3% is in the 99th percentile and his BLK% of 1.4% is fairly impressive as a wing (92nd percentile). LaVine's addition allows the Hawks to field a bigger lineup without losing a lot of offensive firepower. He shoots an above-average 70% at the rim and an elite 58% from midrange. His impact numbers aren't very impressive on either end of the floor, but it's fair to wonder whether a change in scenery for a short-term window might unlock some of LaVine's best.

Scenario #4 - Rudy Reunion

Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks get: Rudy Gobert, Moses Moody, Rob Dillingham

Minnesota Timberwolves get: Trae Young, Mo Gueye, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 1st-round pick (via GSW), 2029 1st-round pick (top-5 protected)

Golden State Warriors get: Julius Randle, 2030 2nd-round pick (via ATL), 2032 2nd-round pick (via ATL)

For basically his entire career, Trae Young has been a significant defensive liability. He's gotten close to a net neutral on that end at times, but it's hard for him to give much on that end due to his dimunitive size. Therefore, it would be deeply ironic if they replaced Young's salary with arguably the best defensive player in the NBA.

Gobert's fit on the roster makes a lot of sense for several reasons. First, head coach Quin Snyder coached Rudy during his time with the Jazz and oversaw Gobert's growth into a DPOY-level center. He has experience with building a defense around Gobert and there's reason to think that he could help unlock a new ceiling for Atlanta's much-maligned defense. Gobert' presence behind perimeter defenders like Dyson Daniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes both of them better and it also reduces the defensive load off of Jalen Johnson. It also frees Onyeka Okongwu up to operate as a roamer and lets Kristaps Porzingis essentially play as a floor-spacing PF. He's very limited on offense, but Gobert is still elite on defense. The Timberwolves are a whopping 15.4 points better on defense with him on the floor at almost 34 years old. There's very few acquistions that would help Atlanta's short-term window more than Gobert would.

Furthermore, Dillingham and Moody are interesting players for Atlanta to take a flyer on. Moody has been a solid 3&D wing at times throughout his career and he's been a vital part of the rotation when healthy. Dillingham has struggled to catch on in Minnesota, but he could be a nice piece off the bench for the Hawks as a backup point guard at bare minimum.

Minnesota might be incentivized to do this deal because they get two first-round picks, a franchise point guard in Trae Young and three interesting pieces in Gueye, Podziemski and Kuminga. The combination of Young and Edwards is fairly exciting and it would take a lot of pressure off of Edwards to be the team's only halfcourt option every night. Edwards is at his best when paired with a true facilitator who can also space the floor and a healthy version of Young is exactly that. There's no reason that Young can't be a better version of what the Timberwolves got from Mike Conley and he p;layed a big role in their first run to the Western Conference Finals. Gueye has consistently been one of the Hawks' most productive players in limited minutes and he could blossom into a really interesting frontcourt piece if he's given significant minutes. The idea of pairing him as a rim protector with Naz Reid in double-big lineups is fairly intriguing and makes Minnesota a younger team. Since the Timberwolves are also moving off Randle, they get a direct replacement in Kuminga and the 23 year-old wing will have ample opportunities to develop in a featured role for the Wolves. Podziemski is probably overtaxed as a starter, but he and Donte DiVincenzo could be really pivotal bench pieces for the Wolves down the stretch of a season. This deal would create a ton of possible options for Minnesota and allows them to add some depth to a very top-heavy roster.

Golden State's motivation to do this deal should be super obvious. They need one more capable scorer to take attention off Steph and Jimmy, which is a role that Randle is very much capable of occupying. Kuminga doesn't get consistent minutes for them and there's no real reason that Randle wouldn't be able to make an impact in Golden State. He's averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 60 TS%. Randle's ability to play the power forward spot and even a little bit of small-ball center would be massive for a tiny Warriors team and give them one last chance of making a run in the Western Conference.

