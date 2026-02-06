Everything the Atlanta Hawks Did At The NBA Trade Deadline

The2026 NBA Trade Deadline is now in the past.

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the most active teams at the deadline this season. Let's break down everything that happened today for the Hawks as they reshaped their roster.

Everything the Hawks did

Trade No. 1- Hawks send Trae Young to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert

Trade No. 2- Hawks send Vit Krejci to Portland for Duop Reath and two second round picks

Trade No. 3- Hawks send cash considerations to Utah for Jock Landale

Trade No. 4- Hawks send Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

Trade No. 5- Hawks send Luke Kennard to the Lakers for Gabe Vincent and a second round pick

The trade for Kuminga and Hield was the headliner for Atlanta.

Hield has appeared in 44 games (three starts) this season, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.5 minutes. He knocked down a season-best six triples on Jan. 20 against Toronto, finishing with 25 points on 7-8 shooting from the field, including a perfect 6-6 clip from deep and 5-5 from the charity stripe, one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes. He is one of only six players in the NBA this season to shoot a perfect mark from deep in single game (min. 6 3FGA).

Selected by New Orleans with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hield has seen action in 758 career games (437 starts), owning career averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes. Over the course of his 10-year career, he has suited up for New Orleans, Sacramento, Indiana, Philadelphia and Golden State. Hield has knocked down 2,194 career three-pointers, the 15th-most makes from deep in NBA history. He is one of only four active players who has made 2,000-or-more three-pointers on .395%-or-better from deep, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and new Hawks teammate CJ McCollum.

A native of Freeport, Bahamas, Hield has participated in the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend four times (2019, 2020, 2023, 2025), winning the competition in 2020. He played collegiately at Oklahoma from 2012-16, winning numerous National Player of the Year awards as a senior, including the Naismith Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and John R. Wooden Award.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

Porzingis, acquired by the Hawks on July 7, 2025, has appeared in 17 games (12 starts) this season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes.

