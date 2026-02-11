Final Score Picks and Predictions For Wednesday's Hawks-Hornets Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks have one game to go before the All-Star break and they are facing a familiar foe. For the fourth and final time this season, the Hawks are going to face the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is 2-1 against Atlanta this season and given how close these two teams are in the standings, a win for the Hornets would help them pass Atlanta in the standings and give them the tiebreaker over the Hawks.

We know that for tonight's game, the Hornets are going to be missing starting center Moussa Diabate and forward Miles Bridges. Both of those players had great games vs the Hawks in their last matchup on Saturday, but neither will be available tonight.

Atlanta is going to be awaiting the status of three players tonight, as Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels are all questionable heading into this game. Johnson and Daniels missed the game on Monday vs Minnesota and the Hawks were subsequently blown out on the road. If these three guys miss tonight's game, it is hard to see the Hawks winning this game.

Looking at the matchup

Feb 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Through the first half of the season, Atlanta is leading the NBA in assists per game (30.6), while ranking ninth in points per game (117.5), ninth in made three-pointers per game, and fifth in steals per game (9.51). Atlanta's 30.6 assists per game are on pace to be the most helpers per game in a single season in franchise history and the sixth-most in NBA history.

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 2/9 at Minnesota, CJ McCollum poured in a game-high 38 points on 12-25 shooting from the floor, in addition to a 5-9 clip from deep and 9-11 mark from the charity stripe, to go along with one rebound, two assists and four steals in 33 minutes of play. He scored 18 of his 38 points in the first quarter, his highest scoring quarter of the season.

It marked McCollum's 61st career game with 30+ points and 5+ three-pointers, tied for the 13th-most such games in NBA history. With his fifth point of the game on 2/9, McCollum passed Hall-of-Fame James Worthy (16,320, 121st) on the all-time scoring list. Over his last nine games, the Canton, Ohio, native is averaging 20.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, shooting .504 FG%, .450 3FG,% and .765 FT%.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished Atlanta's contest against the Timberwolves with a season-high 12 rebounds, in addition to 23 points, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes of action, marking his second double-double of the season (second straight) and fifth of his career.

It also marked his first career outing with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. Alexander-Walker enters the 2026 NBA All-Star break averaging career highs in points per game (20.3), rebounds per game (3.6), assists per game (3.7), and steals per game (1.2). The Virginia Tech product has increased his scoring by +10.9 points from the 2024-25 campaign to 2025-26, the third-highest points per game increase by any player over the last 25 seasons, per Elias Sports.

Onyeka Okongwu became the first Hawks center in franchise history to knock down 100 three-pointers in a single season with his second make from three-point territory on 2/9. Okongwu finished the game with 14 points, five boards, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes. He owns the third-most makes from deep amongst all centers this season (100-267 3FGM), while ranking seventh amongst all centers in 3FG% (.375 3FG%).

If the Hawks can have everyone available tonight, they have a strong chance to win since the Hornets are going to be without two of their most impactful players. Given the uncertainity though and how important all three of those players are (Daniels and Johnson more than Risacher), I will roll with Charlotte tonight behind a big performance from Brandon Miller.

Final: Hornets 119, Hawks 117

