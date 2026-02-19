Final Score Predictions and Picks For Hawks vs 76ers

After eight days off, the Atlanta Hawks begin the final part of their season tonight on the road in Philadelphia. The Hawks are 2-0 against the 76ers this season and sit five games behind them for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. A win tomorrow night would give the Hawks the season series.

The injury report is pretty clean for the Hawks as well, as they are only missing Jonathan Kuminga in this game, but he has not played yet for this team since being acquired from the Warriors. For the 76ers, they are going to be missing Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both of those players being out represents a strong opportunity for the Hawks to get a nice road win.

Who gets the win?

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) looks for a pass against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In those two earlier victories, Atlanta is averaging 131.0 points, 57.5 rebounds, and 34.5 assists. Jalen Johnson is averaging 26.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in his two games against Philadelphia this season, while Dyson Daniels is averaging 22.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals, shooting .636% from the floor (21-33 FGM). Atlanta enters Thursday's contest having won each of its past seven meetings with Philadelphia.

Jalen Johnson enters Thursday's game fresh off his first NBA All-Star appearance, where he and Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey led Team Stars to a championship. In his three games, Johnson finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. In addition to competing for Team Stars, Johnson competed in the Kia Shooting Stars competition at All-Star Saturday, where his team, Team Cameron, finished in second place behind Team Knicks. Hawks sophomore Zaccharie Risacher joined Johnson at the All-Star festivities, competing in the Castrol Rising Stars game on Friday night.

Through 50 games played this season, Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes of action. He has totaled 1,164 points, 532 rebounds, 409 assists, 66 steals, and 25 blocks so far this season, one of only two players since at least 1983-84 to tally at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 50 steals, and 25 blocks through the first 50 games of a season, per Stathead (Nikola Jokic). The 2026 NBA All-Star owns the second-most triple-doubles in the NBA this season, leading all Eastern Conference players (10), while owning the second-most double-doubles amongst all players in the league (35).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker enters Thursday's contest with 52 double-digit scoring outings this season, tied for the second-most such games by any player in the NBA: Julius Randle (56), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (52), Scottie Barnes (52). He's averaging career highs of 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals this season, one of only eight players in the NBA averaging at least 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals (min. 50 games played). He's scored 10-or-more points in 26 straight games, the longest double-digit scoring streak of his career.

In Atlanta's most recent outing on 2/11 at Charlotte, CJ McCollum dished out a season-best eight assists, in addition to tallying 17 points, six rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes of play. Since joining the Hawks, McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 28.4 minutes. He's set season highs in assists (8, 2/11), rebounds (8, 1/26,) steals (4, 2/9), and blocks (3, 2/5), since joining the club in January.

I think with the injuries the 76ers have, I think this is a game the Hawks can win. Philly cannot exploit the weaknesses that the Hawks have without Embiid or George and while Maxey can have a big game, I think Dyson Daniels and Alexander-Walker can slow him down enough to get the win.

Final Score: Hawks 117, 76ers 113

