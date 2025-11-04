Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Matchup Between Orlando and Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight, as they continue to try and win games despite their star player being out for at least four weeks. After going down to the wire with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Atlanta is going to face the Orlando Magic for the second time this season.
A win tonight would be huge for Atlanta. It is still early in the season, but this would be the Hawks' second win over the Magic and would get them closer to owning the tiebreaker over them if it is needed when the playoffs roll around.
How do the Hawks look after seven games?
Our own Rohan Raman took a deeper look at the Hawks through the first seven games:
"Unsurprisingly, Atlanta's offense is a lot worse when Young is not running the show. They're 22nd in points, 15th in FG%, 21st on 3P%, 22nd in FT%, 14th in rebounds (20th in OREB), 5th in assists and 5th in turnovers per game. Atlanta has consistently struggled to shoot the ball without Young and yesterday was no different - they only hit six threes on the night to Cleveland's 20.
The Hawks' defense started the season off poorly, but it seems to have settled right around the lower third of the NBA with some potential to get better once everyone gets more games under their belt. On a per-game basis, Atlanta ranks 19th in points allowed, 10th in FG% allowed, 3rd in 3P% allowed, 28th in rebounds allowed, 13th in steals and 13th in blocks.
Orlando's offense does not look hopeless, but they were certainly hoping for a better start. They're 15th in points, 12th in FG%, 20th on 3P%, 25th in FT%, 10th in rebounds (12th in OREB), 26th in assists and 23rd in turnovers per game.
Once consistently a top defense, the Magic have been a lot more pedestrian on that end. Orlando is 13th in points allowed, 20th in FG% allowed, 20th in 3P% allowed, 12th in rebounds allowed, 18th in steals and 4th in blocks. This is in spite of having great defenders like Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac."
Who Wins?
The Hawks will be underdogs at home tonight as the Magic are currently 3.5 point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.5.
I actually think the Hawks are well equipped to handle the Magic, even without Young. They are going to continue to lean on their defense in this matchup and if they can get off to a better start and cut down on the turnovers, I like them to win. This team has gotten down by double digits in three straight games and can't afford to do so tonight. Another strong Jalen Johnson game gets it done at home.
Final Score: Hawks 114, Magic 112 (ATL +3.5 and Under)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.