Five Big Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Loss Against To The Chicago Bulls

Today, the Hawks came into this game struggling, having lost their last two games and showing a lack of effort for most of them. In this game, however, the Hawks faced a competitive Chicago Bulls team that had won its last two games and looked to continue that streak today.

Tough way to end it pic.twitter.com/Mv8TiriQ48 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 21, 2025

1. Defense looks incredibly questionable

The Bulls dropped 83 points in the first half vs. the Hawks, the second-most points scored in a half by a team this season 🔥



Chicago's shooting numbers:

🔺28-of-46 FG (61%)

🔺12-of-24 3PT (50%)

🔺15-of-20 FT (75%) pic.twitter.com/m7dw6yP7GF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

In the first half, the Hawks looked absolutely abysmal defensively, giving up a near-NBA season-high 83 points on wild shooting efficiency. This, however, would continue into the second half, as the Hawks would go on to give up 69 points, with Chicago finishing the game shooting 58% from the field, 48% from three-point range, and scoring 66 points inside the paint, for a total of 152 points. To put things in perspective, the Hawks' defensive rating was abysmal, and they now fall to 0-9 in games with a 120+ defensive rating.

2. The offense looks more fluid with Trae Young

For Atlanta, with Young in the lineup, they've looked much better, with more consistent scoring and playmaking. This afternoon, however, they looked even better than they have all season with Young, as he also scored a season-high 35 points on wildly efficient shooting: 66% from the field, 88% from the free-throw line, and 87% from three-point range. As a team, the Hawks had 39 total assists, on 52% shooting from the field and 49% from three-point range, showing a much more efficient performance compared to when Young is out of the lineup. It is also important to note that Young is still on a minutes restriction due to management of his right knee injury, so he played only 26 minutes.

3. Vit Krejci has a big day

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) celebrates making a three-point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

One of the more stand out players from this game, was Krejci due to his ability to space the floor against the Bulls poor defense today. The head-scratcher here is that Krejci only saw 18 minutes of play, which makes you wonder whether the Hawks could have won the game if he had played more minutes, given his efficient 60% shooting from the field and 60% from three-point range.

4. Jalen Johnson's All Star season continues

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the few reasons the Hawks had a chance in this game is, no doubt, Johnson's ability to dominate on both ends of the court. Johnson finished the game with 36 points, 11 rebounds (eight on the defensive end) and nine assists, putting him back on the triple-double watch. Johnson is becoming one of the NBA's best all-around talents, and if the Hawks ever find ways to be a higher seed, it is likely fans around the league will see his name come up in those conversations.

5. Controversial no call at the end of the game

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

To end the game, the Hawks gave the ball to Young with 4.2 seconds to go in regulation, where he would go up for a shot and look to draw a foul after a bump on his side from Josh Giddey. The interesting thing about this is that Giddey bumped Young before going up for the mid-range shot, so one could argue it was the right call, given the lack of substantial contact. This ended with the Hawks bench being cleared after both head coach Quin Snyder and Young had to be held back from approaching the officials about the no-foul call, after the shot went around and out of the rim.

