Grading the Trade: Atlanta Hawks Trade Kristaps Porzingis To Golden State For Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

After nearly a month of being removed from former Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young being traded away from Atlanta, we now get Kristaps Porzingis added to that mix as well. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks are trading Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eqNWwCupEZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Given how things have gone this season, this trade isn't a particularly surprising move, as Porzingis has missed significant time due to injury and is on an expiring deal. However, this was a move that benefited both teams, and while Zaccharie Risacher has been out due to injury and hasn't looked the best consistently in year two, this gives the Hawks another top-tier, young, potential-filled small forward.

Analyzing the Trade

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center.

To start, Porzingis isn't having his best season, as he has played only 17 games, while the Hawks have already played 52. While in the lineup, Porzingis and the Hawks have a 9-8 record and he is averaging 17.1 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block on 45% shooting from the field, 36% from three-point range, and 84% from the free-throw line. The Hawks have clearly been looking to move on from Porzingis for quite some time, and the team has been dealing with injuries to its big men and has been getting taken advantage of inside the paint.

As for the Warriors, they had been apparently eyeing Porzingis for some time this season and needed a big man who could space the floor, which is what he brings. While this makes sense, it also has a significant downside. I feel the Warriors are somewhat overlooking Porzingis's injury history over the last few seasons to try to win now. When healthy, there's no question that Porzingis is an All-Star talent. Still, nowadays he's more unhealthy than healthy, has proven detrimental to the team's success, and could be the same for the Warriors, who are currently eighth place in the Western Conference on a two-game losing streak.

At this point, it's undoubtedly too safe to say the Warriors are in desperation to save what's left of a closing championship window. However, enough about the Warriors and back to Atlanta, as the Hawks are getting a young wing with high upside in Kuminga and more floor spacing on the perimeter with Hield. As of now, the Hawks are clearly in rebuild mode, and Kuminga has been looking to leave the Warriors for quite some time due to not being able to fit in with the Golden State system and wanting to play a freer brand of basketball.

With Kuminga on the roster, the Hawks now have another scoring option and an opportunity for overall growth. The good thing is that while Atlanta's young core is still growing in certain areas, they still have enough to be competitive and potentially make the playoffs this year, despite the moves that they've made this season. This season hasn't been the best for Kuminga, as he is averaging 12.1 points, five rebounds, and two assists, on 45% shooting from the field, 32% from three-point range, and 74% from the free-throw line in just 20 games. Much of this stems from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr not putting Kuminga in the lineup even when he's healthy, which is why his numbers don't look great.

This deal, as of now, isn't really a big move for the Hawks. Still, it's more of a low-risk, high-reward deal given Porzingis's injury history and expiring contract, Kuminga's high upside, and the added three-point shooting from veteran Hield, as Atlanta ranks in the top five in three-point shooting percentage. With the added pieces, the Hawks' focus should be on remaining competitive and potentially making the playoffs this season, as well as remaining hopeful that the first-round draft pick they have will fall in the top five of this year's NBA Draft to continue the build for the future.

Trade Grade: B

