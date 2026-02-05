The NBA trade deadline never disappoints.

Just when you thought that the day was over, a blockbuster trade comes through. The latest NBA deal involves the Atlanta Hawks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

This is a fascinating trade for many reasons and here are my three takeaways from this deal.

1. The Porzingis trade was worth it, but did not work out

When the Hawks acquired Porzingis in the summer in a three team deal that involved Brooklyn and Boston, it was thought that he was just what the Hawks needed. A center with size, shooting, and rim protection capabilities. Not only that, but the Hawks got him for a late first-round pick and Terance Mann. He was an expiring contract that could fill a huge need for the Hawks.

When he was on the floor for Atlanta, he was exactly what they needed, at least offensively. Problem was that he was just not on the court much. He played in only 17 games this season and has not suited up since January 7th.

The trade should still be looked at positively for Atlanta, especially if Kuminga and Hield produce for the Hawks. Even if they don't, the deal allowed them to move off Mann's contract and get a valuable asset. The trade was a win in the end, no matter how many games Porzingis played.

2. This Trade is a bet on Kuminga's upside

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga is a polarizing player in the NBA. There are some who think he has star player potential, but just did not fit in Golden State. There are others who think he is overrated and not overly skilled, not fitting in with many teams.

The Hawks are moving a player who did not play much for them this season and are betting that Kuminga can help them now and potentially in the future. Maybe Kuminga does not fit with the team and the Hawks go in a different direction, but what if the Hawks just turned Porzingis into another young, athletic wing player who can be a part of their young core moving forward?

We will see in time who is right and who is wrong, but the Hawks are taking on a swing on Kuminga's talent and hoping they just made another savy move under GM Onsi Saleh.

3. It is easy for the Hawks to move on

If this trade does not go well the rest of the season, it is pretty easy for the Hawks to move on.

The Hawks decided they won't re-sign Kristaps Porzingis, who was on an expiring contract.



They pivot to take a flier on Jonathan Kuminga. If it doesn't work out, they can decline his team option.



Buddy Hield is partially guaranteed for $3 million. The Hawks can cut both players… https://t.co/yhjX1VNAhm — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 5, 2026

Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season and if he plays poorly with this roster and does not fit the vision for Saleh and Quin Snyder, it is pretty easy to just decline the option and have cap space this summer.

Same goes for Hield. He has not played well this season and the Hawks already have Luke Kennard and Corey Kispert (though Kennard is on an expiring contract). If the Hawks don't want Hield, he is only partially guaranteed for $3 million. This still gives the Hawks plenty of optionality going forward if they don't like how these two fit on the team.

