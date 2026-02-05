Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta Trading Kristaps Porzingis To Golden State For Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield
In this story:
The NBA trade deadline never disappoints.
Just when you thought that the day was over, a blockbuster trade comes through. The latest NBA deal involves the Atlanta Hawks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
This is a fascinating trade for many reasons and here are my three takeaways from this deal.
1. The Porzingis trade was worth it, but did not work out
When the Hawks acquired Porzingis in the summer in a three team deal that involved Brooklyn and Boston, it was thought that he was just what the Hawks needed. A center with size, shooting, and rim protection capabilities. Not only that, but the Hawks got him for a late first-round pick and Terance Mann. He was an expiring contract that could fill a huge need for the Hawks.
When he was on the floor for Atlanta, he was exactly what they needed, at least offensively. Problem was that he was just not on the court much. He played in only 17 games this season and has not suited up since January 7th.
The trade should still be looked at positively for Atlanta, especially if Kuminga and Hield produce for the Hawks. Even if they don't, the deal allowed them to move off Mann's contract and get a valuable asset. The trade was a win in the end, no matter how many games Porzingis played.
2. This Trade is a bet on Kuminga's upside
Jonathan Kuminga is a polarizing player in the NBA. There are some who think he has star player potential, but just did not fit in Golden State. There are others who think he is overrated and not overly skilled, not fitting in with many teams.
The Hawks are moving a player who did not play much for them this season and are betting that Kuminga can help them now and potentially in the future. Maybe Kuminga does not fit with the team and the Hawks go in a different direction, but what if the Hawks just turned Porzingis into another young, athletic wing player who can be a part of their young core moving forward?
We will see in time who is right and who is wrong, but the Hawks are taking on a swing on Kuminga's talent and hoping they just made another savy move under GM Onsi Saleh.
3. It is easy for the Hawks to move on
If this trade does not go well the rest of the season, it is pretty easy for the Hawks to move on.
Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season and if he plays poorly with this roster and does not fit the vision for Saleh and Quin Snyder, it is pretty easy to just decline the option and have cap space this summer.
Same goes for Hield. He has not played well this season and the Hawks already have Luke Kennard and Corey Kispert (though Kennard is on an expiring contract). If the Hawks don't want Hield, he is only partially guaranteed for $3 million. This still gives the Hawks plenty of optionality going forward if they don't like how these two fit on the team.
More Atlanta Hawks News:
Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell