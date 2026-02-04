Hawks Add Versatile Backcourt Defender From Chicago Bulls In New NBA Trade Idea

The Atlanta Hawks got their trade deadline business started by trading Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Duop Reath and two second-round picks. It'd be surprising if they were done with just that move.

The reality is that the Hawks desperately need center help more than almost anything. However, they could also use a defensive lift on the perimeter because their defense has been one of the main factors holding them back. Therefore, if they can get a player who helps them on that end without giving much of value back, the Hawks are incentivized to explore that option.

Given that the Hawks have gotten great minutes from CJ McCollum and they already have two established starters in Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, they don't really need a shooter who's defensively compromised in Luke Kennard. Kennard has been enormously helpful for them as of late, but his hot streak will end at some point and the Hawks should explore using his expiring salary to acquire a more additive player.

What about Ayo Dosunmu?

The Trade

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Hawks get: Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips

Bulls get: Luke Kennard, 2027 2nd round pick, 2032 2nd round pick

The Bulls might do this trade because they get more second-round picks and expiring money in Luke Kennard. Going into the offseason with more salary cap room is advantageous for the Bulls because they can either make a run at a restricted free agent by offering him a massive offer sheet or taking on bad contracts for more picks. Either way, the Bulls need more assets/players that can conceivably be a part of their long-term core alongside Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Why the Hawks Should Do This Trade

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) tries to get to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dosunmu would be a great fit with the Hawks because of his ability to be able to defend on the perimeter and his ability to knock down open shots. After all of the trades that they made yesterday, Chicago has a surplus of guards now and both Dosunmu and Coby White might be on the move.

Dosunmu is averaging a career best 15.0 PPG and shooting a career best 45% from three. He would give the Hawks another ball handler to go along with Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and CJ McCollum. With him on an expiring contract, swapping him and Kennard would raise the Hawks ceiling for the rest of this season, even if it does not make them real contenders. They can see how Dosunmu fits with the team and make a decision on extending him this summer.

Why the Bulls do this trade

After yesterday, Chicago now has Dosunmu, White, Jaden Ivey, Mike Conley Jr, Anfernee Simons, Josh Giddey, and Tre Jones on their team. That is a lot of guards and some of them are going to have to move.

The Bulls have been collecting draft assets at this deadline and getting a pair of second round picks to move Dosunmu, who does not appear to be in their long-term plans, is probably smart. They add extra draft capital while getting one of the NBA's best shooters for the rest of the season.

More Atlanta Hawks News: