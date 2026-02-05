Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

It is officially deadline day in the NBA.

We are now past midnight and the NBA trade deadline is in 15 hours. The Hawks have made four trades already ahead of the deadline. The headliner was when they sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, then earlier this week, they sent Vit Krejci to the Portland Trailblazers for Duop Reath (who is out for the season) and two second round picks. Today, they made their third deal by sending cash considerations to the Utah Jazz for Jock Landale.

They then made a late night blockbuster deal just moments ago that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, a deal that came out of nowhere as the Hawks had not been mentioned as a potential Kuminga suitor.

Is there more to come? Landale is a nice player on a minimum contract, but he would be best fit as the third center on the team. Atlanta could also use more perimeter defensive help.

Stay tuned right here for the latest news, rumors and updates from today's trade deadline!

Potential targets

Jarrett Allen is not someone that I have mentioned on here much, but according to Sam Amick at The Athletic, Cleveland is shopping around Allen in search of a deal:

"While Cleveland has won eight of its last 10 games — nothing to sneeze at, to be sure — the fact remains that the Cavs hovered around the .500 mark (22-19) when the halfway point of the season hit. Their second-apron status has been well chronicled, but league sources say they’ve explored ways of trading the contract of big man Jarrett Allen ($90.7 million combined in the next three seasons) as a way of unlocking much bigger possibilities."

If Allen is indeed available, there is no realistic candidate on the trade market that I think would fit the Hawks more. He is an excellent rebounder and rim protector and is under the age of 30. He would be the perfect pairing with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks a formidable duo at center. The biggest holdback for a deal for Allen would be that his contract jumps up to $28 million next season, $30 million in 2027-2028, and $32 million in 2028-2029.

There have not been any reports connecting Atlanta to Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe, but he is someone who should be pursued by the Hawks.

If Brooklyn does not think Sharpe is in their long-term plans, even though he has a team option for next season, they could look to move him if the right offer is there. The Hawks should be one of the teams interested, as he would solve a big weakness on the Hawks while being on a cheap contract for next season, not to mention he is still a young player.

This season, Sharpe is averaging 8.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG in 18.2 minutes per game. His team is a much better rebounding team with him on the floor, as the Nets are +4.7 ORB% (90th percentile) per Cleaning The Glass. The past two seasons, Sharpe has been a really strong defender, though that has not necessarily been the case.

There are other, cheaper options for the Hawks to pursue as well. Goga Bitadze, Nick Richards, Andre Drummond, and Daniels Gafford are names that have been floated around and all could be attainable. If the Hawks want to make the playoffs and be a tough out, they have to fill this hole at center and find the right pairing with Onyeka Okongwu.

